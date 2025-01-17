Quantcast
Friday, January 17, 2025

Washington Post Distances Itself from ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ for New Mission

Bezos hopes to attract a wider audience of Washington Post readers, particularly working-class Americans in coastal cities, according to the outlet.

Posted by Julianna Frieman
The Washington Post, PHOTO: Ben Sellers
The Washington Post, PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) The Washington Post reportedly distanced itself from its infamous “Democracy Dies in Darkness” slogan for a new internal mission statement just days before President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

The leftist newspaper initially adopted its “Democracy Dies in Darkness” tagline when Trump took office in 2017.

To create distance from its blatantly anti-Trump branding, The Washington Post unveiled its new mission statement: “Riveting Storytelling for All of America.”

Although executives are not planning to dump “Democracy Dies in Darkness” as its public-facing slogan, its new mission statement is meant to be “an internal rallying point for employee,” according to the New York Times.

This comes after Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos prevented his newspaper from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Bezos will join Trump ally Elon Musk and other Big Tech giants, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who did a political 180 as soon as Trump got elected, at Monday’s inauguration.

More than 400 Washington Post employees raged against Bezos in a letter Wednesday that requested a meeting to discuss his decisions that “led readers to question the integrity of this institution” and that “prompted some of our most distinguished colleagues to leave,” the outlet reported.

Bezos hopes to attract a wider audience of Washington Post readers, particularly working-class Americans in coastal cities, according to the outlet.

Trump made historic gains with blue-collar voters, a traditional Democrat stronghold, across the country when he defeated Harris.

Bezos also wants to take steps for conservatives to read the Washington Post, the outlet reported.

Suzi Watford, the Washington Post’s chief strategy officer, explained in a presentation that “Storytelling” is what should “bring a relentless investigative spirit, backed by credible sources, to deliver impactful stories in formats the world wants,” two people who saw the slide deck told the outlet.

Their new goal is to reach “all of America,” the outlet reported.

The declining Washington Post must “understand and represent interests across the country” and “provide a forum for viewpoints, expert perspectives and conversation,” the presentation said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Black Marine Pleads Guilty to Threatening Mass Shooting against ‘Privileged White People’
Next article
‘The View’ Refugee Says ABC’s Mouthy Leftist ‘Ship Is Sinking’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com