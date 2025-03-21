New Poll Shows Mel Gibson as Frontrunner for California Governor

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actor Mel Gibson surprisingly was found to be the frontrunner Republican candidate for the governor of California, according to a recent poll.

The Lost Coast Outpost poll showed the actor coming in third place with 11% of the vote with 2,640 votes cast.

Former Rep. Katie Porter received 25% and former Vice President Kamala Harris got 20%.

While Gibson has support, a source told TMZ he has no desire to run, but is “flattered” to be considered.

Gibson’s publicist, Alan Nierob, also told the California Globe it is not going to happen.

“He’s sticking with his day job for now,” Nierob told the outlet.

If Gibson did run, he wouldn’t be the first actor to be the governor of California. Former President Ronald Reagan and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger both previously held the position.

Gibson was previously in the news for blasting California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for how they handled the wildfires that occurred in January.

“Governor Newsom and Karen Bass let us all down,” Gibson told a crowd in February. “There is absolutely no adequate excuse the governor or mayor can make for this gross mismanagement and failure to preemptively deal with what they knew was coming.”

He continued to tear into the failed leadership of the state in the roughly six and a half minute speech.

“Was it incompetence? Was it indifference, complacency, carelessness? Was it negligence? Absolutely,” the Braveheart actor said.

In addition to speaking out against the Democrat politicians, Gibson was also named by President Donald Trump as one of his Special Ambassadors to Hollywood. Fellow actors Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight also received the same title. The goal is to bring business back to the area.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” Trump posted in January.