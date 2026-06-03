Wednesday, June 3, 2026

House To Vote This Week on Bill To End Support for Israel’s War on Lebanon

The bill, introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), would end any US participation in the war that hasn’t been authorized by Congress…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Vice President JD Vance, center, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, clap as President Donald Trump, right, arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The House is expected to vote this week on a War Powers Resolution to end US support for Israel’s war in Lebanon, which has been a major impediment to ending the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), would end any US participation in the war that hasn’t been authorized by Congress, which would apply to US intelligence sharing and other coordination regarding Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon and its attacks across the country.

According to Just Foreign Policy, a memo from Tlaib’s office said that the Trump administration is violating the 1973 War Powers Act by personally approving and rejecting specific Israeli military operations in Lebanon, and US forces have been sharing intelligence used in military attacks and coordinating with the Israeli military throughout their war effort.

Americans can click here to tell their House representatives to support the bill to end US involvement in the war, which has killed more than 3,400 Lebanese, including many civilians, since early March. The vote could happen on Thursday, but that is not confirmed and is subject to change.

“Over 3,000 killed. This mass murder must end. The US is not a bystander in the Israeli military’s brutal invasion of Lebanon — it is an active participant,” Tlaib wrote on X on May 22. “I will force a vote in Congress to immediately end all US participation in this illegal and immoral war on Lebanon.”

The House will also vote this week on a War Powers Resolution to bring an end to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran as the US and Iran continue to exchange fire, and the US is enforcing a blockade despite a nominal ceasefire that is supposed to be in place. House Republicans blocked a vote on the Iran measure before Congress went on its Memorial Day recess, when it became clear they didn’t have enough votes to stop it from passing.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

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