Sunday, October 19, 2025

FBI Investigates Hunting Stand Near Trump’s Landing Area 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Federal authorities in Miami are investigating a suspicious hunting stand discovered within direct sight line of where President Donald Trump boards and exits Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. 

The U.S. Secret Service uncovered the stand on Sunday during advance security preparations ahead of Trump’s return to Palm Beach this weekend, agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. 

“The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Palm Beach County,” Guglielmi said. “During advance security preparations prior to the Palm Beach arrival, which included the use of technology and comprehensive physical sweeps, our teams identified items of interest near Palm Beach International Airport.” 

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Sunday that the bureau has opened an investigation into the matter in a statement posted on X. 

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” Patel told Fox News. He added that no suspects were located and that the bureau is collecting evidence, including cellphone data.

The discovery comes as the Secret Service prepares to conduct additional training with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach Police Department to enhance security at Mar-a-Lago. 

In response to the incident, security at Palm Beach International was heightened on Sunday, and Trump was seen using smaller stairs to deplane from Air Force One. 

This development follows two previous assassination attempts on Trump in 2024. In July, he was nearly struck by a bullet during a rally in Pennsylvania. Later, in September, he survived a second attempt at his West Palm Beach, Florida golf course. 

The second would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, scoped out the Palm Beach International Airport before settling on Trump’s golf course for his attempt on the president’s life.

