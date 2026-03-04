Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Texas Officers Who Shot Islamic Terrorist Won’t Face Grand Jury, Despite County Policy

'These officers are heroes, and it should go without saying that my office is not seeking any charges and would not seek charges...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
An Austin police officer guards the scene on West 6th Street at West Avenue after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Soros-funded Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza clarified Tuesday that he is not seeking charges against the three police officers who stopped an Islamist massacre in Austin, Texas. 

Garza, a far-left Democrat prosecutor, faced mounting criticism after the Austin Police Association retained a top defense attorney to represent the three officers who shot and killed terrorist Ndiaga Diagne on Sunday. 

Diagne, a Senegalese national who became a U.S. citizen in 2013, killed three people and wounded 13 others while wearing an Islamic flag beneath a shirt reading “Property of Allah.” 

Three officers with the Austin Police Department shot and killed Diagne within minutes of receiving the first 911 call. Their swift response prevented further bloodshed in what authorities described as the deadliest mass shooting in Austin in 60 years. 

Doug O’Connell, a partner at O’Connell West, wrote Monday via X that he was retained to represent the officers if Garza sought to present the case to a grand jury, as is typical in deadly use-of-force incidents. 

An official with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the record when reached by Headline USA. Hours later, Garza dismissed claims that he intended to pursue charges as “intentionally false.” 

“These officers are heroes, and it should go without saying that my office is not seeking any charges and would not seek charges,” Garza said. “The accounts to the contrary are false, intentionally false, and are being peddled for obvious political purposes.” 

Garza said his office was “proud to work with” the APD on a daily basis and that this team was “so grateful for the bravery that these officers showed.” 

Despite Garza’s statement, his office maintains a county-wide policy requiring all officer-involved shootings to be presented to a grand jury. 

The controversial policy has long been promoted by left-wing activists who argue it is necessary to hold police “accountable” for purported abuse of force. 

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Garza has presented 98 officer-involved cases to grand juries and secured 32 criminal indictments. 

Garza was first elected as Travis County district attorney in 2020 following the heavy financial support of the George Soros-funded Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC.

