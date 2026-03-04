Texas Officers Who Shot Islamic Terrorist Won’t Face Grand Jury, Despite County Policy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Soros-funded Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza clarified Tuesday that he is not seeking charges against the three police officers who stopped an Islamist massacre in Austin, Texas.

Garza, a far-left Democrat prosecutor, faced mounting criticism after the Austin Police Association retained a top defense attorney to represent the three officers who shot and killed terrorist Ndiaga Diagne on Sunday.

Diagne, a Senegalese national who became a U.S. citizen in 2013, killed three people and wounded 13 others while wearing an Islamic flag beneath a shirt reading “Property of Allah.”

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a photo of the Austin, TX mass shooter, armed & wearing a sweater that says “Property of Allah”. He has not been identified by authorities, but multiple federal law enforcement sources tell FOX he is a 53-year-old naturalized US citizen who was… pic.twitter.com/YjyT8sIuBr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

Three officers with the Austin Police Department shot and killed Diagne within minutes of receiving the first 911 call. Their swift response prevented further bloodshed in what authorities described as the deadliest mass shooting in Austin in 60 years.

Doug O’Connell, a partner at O’Connell West, wrote Monday via X that he was retained to represent the officers if Garza sought to present the case to a grand jury, as is typical in deadly use-of-force incidents.

An official with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the record when reached by Headline USA. Hours later, Garza dismissed claims that he intended to pursue charges as “intentionally false.”

“These officers are heroes, and it should go without saying that my office is not seeking any charges and would not seek charges,” Garza said. “The accounts to the contrary are false, intentionally false, and are being peddled for obvious political purposes.”

Garza said his office was “proud to work with” the APD on a daily basis and that this team was “so grateful for the bravery that these officers showed.”

Despite Garza’s statement, his office maintains a county-wide policy requiring all officer-involved shootings to be presented to a grand jury.

The controversial policy has long been promoted by left-wing activists who argue it is necessary to hold police “accountable” for purported abuse of force.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Garza has presented 98 officer-involved cases to grand juries and secured 32 criminal indictments.

Garza was first elected as Travis County district attorney in 2020 following the heavy financial support of the George Soros-funded Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC.