Dan Crenshaw, Jasmine Crockett among Biggest Losers in Texas Primary

(Headline USA) MAGA supporters had something to celebrate Tuesday night after race-baiting Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett and warmongering RINO Dan Crenshaw both lost their primary bids. The two will have to leave Congress when their terms in the House are finished in January.

State Rep. James Talarico topped Crockett in an expensive and fiercely contested Texas Senate Democratic primary that once again has the party dreaming of a big upset in November. Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw lost his primary to state Rep. Steve Toth, who was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz.

Crenshaw, 41, who sided with Democrats in the political persecutions of Jan. 6 protestors during the Biden administration, was Texas’ only sitting Republican House member whom Trump didn’t endorse in the primary.

Crockett was a sore loser after the results. Crockett’s campaign said she planned to sue over voting issues in Dallas and she spoke only briefly on Tuesday night to warn that “people have been disenfranchised.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw was blindsided by a GOP primary loss in Texas House District 2 after being eyed for replacement by Republican challenger Steve Toth. Crenshaw, a seven-year incumbent, has faced growing criticism from constituents who say he lost sight of their interests. He… pic.twitter.com/O2X9eCIcBP — AF Post (@AFpost) March 4, 2026

Who Talarico will face depends on a May runoff between longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn and MAGA favorite Ken Paxton — a race expected to get increasingly nasty over coming months and could hinge on whether or not President Donald Trump offers an endorsement.

Along with Crockett and Crenshaw’s bad night, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was forced into a primary runoff with his GOP opponent in Tuesday’s vote as he faces calls to resign over allegations of having an affair with an aide.

Gonzales, who has said he won’t step down, entered the nation’s first big primary of 2026 under pressure from fellow House Republicans after published reports last month that alleged to show explicit text messages between him and the former staffer, who allegedly killed herself last year by lighting herself on fire.

Gonzales said in a recent social media post that he was being blackmailed and then suggested in another post that he is the target of “coordinated political attacks.”

The San Antonio Express-News reported that it had obtained text messages in which the former staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, wrote to a colleague that she had an affair with Gonzales.

The Associated Press has not independently obtained copies of the messages. An attorney for Adrian Aviles, Santos-Aviles’ husband, has said the husband found out about the affair before his wife’s death.

Santos-Aviles, 35, died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire in the backyard of her Uvalde home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled her death a suicide.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press





