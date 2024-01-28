Quantcast
Sunday, January 28, 2024

Tesla Recalling Over 200,000 Vehicles Because of ‘Software Glitch’

Tesla began getting complaints about the problem in late December and decided to do a recall on Jan. 12, documents say...

Posted by Editor 5
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. Shares of Tesla tumbled at the opening bell Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 as the electric vehicle, solar panel and battery maker warned investors of slower sales growth in 2024 after putting up quarterly financial results that were weaker than most had expected. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(Headline USA) Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse.

The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year. All are equipped with “Full Self-Driving” computer 4.0 and run software version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

The company says in documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. The safety agency says that can increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla says in documents that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries. Documents say the problem has been fixed with an online software update.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 22.

Tesla said in documents that it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

Tesla began getting complaints about the problem in late December and decided to do a recall on Jan. 12, documents say. As of Jan. 22, the company had 81 warranty claims potentially related to the problem.

Teslas cannot drive themselves despite having a “Full Self-Driving” system, and human drivers have to be ready to intervene at all times.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Retired FBI Execs to Congress: Invasion at Border ‘Perilous’ for America
Next article
Three Americans Killed in Attack by Iran-Backed Militia in Jordan

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com