Suspect Arrested for Helping Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Escape

'Zinn was later taken to the hospital because of a medical condition...'

This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) ABC4 in Utah reported Monday that a man has been arrested for helping alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson flee the scene last Wednesday.

“I shot him, now shoot me,” the suspect, 71-year-old George Zinn, said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Zinn was initially identified online as the shooting suspect, but later cleared—though he was taken to Utah County jail and booked on suspicion of obstructing justice. Officials said he received death threats as a result.

On Monday, he was formally charged.

“According to the affidavit of probable cause that was filed today, immediately after the shooting, Zinn allegedly walked up to a police officer and started yelling, ‘I shot him, now shoot me,’” ABC4 reported.

“The officer could not see a weapon in his hands and placed him in handcuffs. The officer asked him where the gun was, and he reportedly said, ‘I am not going to tell you,’” the news outlet added.

After being taken to the Utah Valley University police department, he reportedly continued to say that he shot Kirk. After he asked for a lawyer, he then said that he didn’t shoot Kirk—but that he  said he did to draw attention away from the real shooter.

“Zinn was later taken to the hospital because of a medical condition, and Zinn reportedly told an officer that he was glad he said he shot the individual so the real suspect could get away. He also said he ‘wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot,’” ABC4 reported.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

