JD Vance: No ‘Unity’ with Groups That Wanted Conservatives Dead

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President JD Vance expressed a lack of interest in reconciling with radical leftist groups who celebrated the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Vance specifically rejected calls for “unity” with those celebrating Kirk’s death while guest-hosting The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday.

“There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents’ politics,” Vance declared. “There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with someone who harasses an innocent family the day after the father of that family lost a dear friend.”

He added, “There is no unity with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And there is no unity with the people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorist sympathizers, who argue that Charlie Kirk, a loving husband and father, deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words with which they disagree.”

🚨 JD VANCE just WENT OFF on people who are calling for "UNITY" with radical leftists "There is NO UNITY with people who scream at children over their parents' politics. There is NO UNITY with someone who LIES about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There… pic.twitter.com/iDq3cKJQcO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2025

Vance’s remarks came in response to dismissive and at times celebratory messages from leftist social media users and radical groups following Kirk’s murder on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University, where he had been addressing a young crowd of supporters.

Vance directly called out The Nation, a left-wing news platform repeatedly funded by George Soros, for publishing material attacking Kirk.

One such article—titled “Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning”—read, “The white Christian nationalist provocateur wasn’t a promoter of civil discourse. He preached hate, bigotry, and division.”

Vance also rebuked the role of funding from George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and the Ford Foundation, which he said has been given to groups downplaying Kirk’s death while receiving generous tax write-offs.

“They are literally subsidized by you and me, the American taxpayer. And how do they reward us? By setting fire to the house built by the American family over 250 years,” Vance decried.

Vance concluded by saying that real unity is only possible “with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable.”