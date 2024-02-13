Quantcast
Monday, February 12, 2024

Super Bowl Ad Mocks, Perverts Christianity, Receives Pushback

'It’s humiliation porn for Libs...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
church
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) He Gets Us, an organization that pretends to spread Christian values while promoting far-left rhetoric, released its Super Bowl commercial, in which it showed that Christians should wash the feet of sinners, for which the organization received pushback.

Among the people whose feet Christians should wash, according to the far-left company, are women who want to murder their unborn children, alcoholics, “climate change” activists, illegal aliens, black people who support the Marxist organization BLM, homosexuals and many more.

Jesus washed the feet of friends and enemies. No ego or hate. He humbly loved his neighbors. How can we do the same?” He Gets Us wrote in its Twitter post, in which it attached the ad itself.

Christians and conservatives responded to the blatant propaganda from the far-left, Christian-pretending organization.

“A white person washing feet at an abortion clinic, funded by Christians This is what infiltration of Western Christianity looks like,” senior editor at Human Events Jack Posobiec wrote.

In addition to that post, Posobiec posted the quote from St. Augustine, which predicted the current “wolf in a sheep’s clothing” behavior by leftists.

“The heretics lie in wait, hidden in the cloak of the Christian name,” the quote said.

Another conservative personality, Ian Miles Cheong, also responded to the ad.

“Whoever made this ad asked AI to be as woke and insulting as possible to Christians and this is the result,” he wrote.

A Catholic Twitter account that is dedicated to praying the rosary and is run by actual Christians dismissed the deceptive messaging while reminding people about what the Bible actually said.

“Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither the immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor robbers will inherit the kingdom of God. 1 Cor 6:9-10,” the person behind the account wrote.

Many other people responded to the blatantly anti-Christian commercial as well, pointing out that the ad is Satanic and blasphemous.

“Each slide contains a Left-wing talking point, and the imagery is used to make [leftists] look superior and us to be their humble slaves. It’s humiliation porn for Libs. All of this imagery is a not-so-subtle attack on Conservative Americans. The commercial has nothing to do with Jesus, and is essentially an excuse to tell Conservatives that they are lesser than, and must kneel at the feet of the Liberals and their ideology,” one person wrote.

