Biden Joins TikTok, Despite Platform Being Banned in White House

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Biden campaign informed the public about its new TikTok account on Feb. 11, 2024, despite previously banning the use of the app in federal buildings.

The reason for the ban of the Chinese app in federal buildings was that the company that created TikTok was leaking the information to the communist regime, allowing it to “control data collection on millions of users,” according to Blaze Media.

“Hey, by the way, we just joined TikTok,” the Biden campaign wrote.

In the post, the administration linked to the newly created TikTok account, which presently hosts a Super Bowl-themed interview video of Biden captioned, “lol hey guys.”

The Biden campaign said that the creation of the new account is “part of an effort to meet voters where they are.”

Despite the creation of the new social media account, back in December 2022, Biden ratified a spending bill that banned the use of TikTok by millions of federal employees.

People criticized the recent decision by the administration that would risk additional exposure to one of the biggest enemies of the United States, just so that Biden would try to get more voters at the end of 2024.

“Biden campaign bragging about using a Chinese spy app even though Biden signed a law banning it on all federal devices,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., also responded to the recent news.

“Panic is when the Biden campaign joins TikTok after the White House banned the app from devices a year ago,” he wrote.

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., said that, despite doing many “dumb” things, he managed to do something that is even “dumber.”

“Hey @joebiden, you’ve done a lot of dumb things over the last 3 years. Handing your data over to China may be the dumbest,” she wrote.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said that he wasn’t surprised when he heard the news.

“Not surprised President Biden has just joined #TikTok — a company that steals our private information & hands it over to the Communist Party of #China. Biden plays for #TeamCCP, not #TeamUSA,” he wrote.