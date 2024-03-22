Sugar and Spooks: CIA Blocked Feds from Meeting w/ Hunter Biden’s Sugar Brother

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The CIA appeared to intervene in imminent criminal interviews involving Kevin Morris, the financier associated with Hunter Biden’s tax issues, according to a whistleblower revealed on Thursday.

A whistleblower disclosed to the House Oversight Committee that the CIA effectively blocked IRS and DOJ investigations from scrutinizing Morris over his ties to the president’s son in August 2021. The focal point of the inquiry was Biden’s tax discrepancies.

This new revelation prompted House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to seek explanations from CIA Director William Burns, an appointee of President Joe Biden.

“It is unknown why or on what basis the CIA allegedly intervened to prevent investigators from interviewing Mr. Morris,” wrote Comer and Jordan to Burns in a three-page letter. “However, these allegations track with other evidence showing how the DOJ deviated from its standard investigative practices during the investigation of Hunter Biden.”

Whistleblower reveals the CIA stonewalled the IRS from interviewing Hunter Biden’s business associate — Kevin Morris. What are they trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/3zCXsjm249 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 21, 2024

According to the whistleblower, federal investigators were on the verge of summoning Morris for an interview before they purportedly received orders to appear at the CIA’s headquarters in Virginia.

These allegations add another layer to the claims of government interference in the criminal examination of Hunter Biden, whose indictments for tax evasion and an illicit firearm purchase have rocked the White House.

As detailed by lawmakers in the letter to Burns, the federal government curtailed the investigation into Hunter Biden, notified the first son’s legal counsel of a potential raid, and barred relatives from being interviewed.

Attention has now shifted to the CIA. Comer and Jordan are demanding all documents related to the DOJ and IRS investigations of Hunter Biden, along with communications and documents pertaining to Morris. Lawmakers have given the CIA until April 4, 2024, to produce these documents.

In response to the letter, the CIA declined to explain the specifics of its involvement in the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden.

“CIA does not comment on specific investigations,” an agency spokesperson told to the New York Post, which first reported on the letter.

The spokesperson further claimed, “We can say that CIA cooperates with law enforcement partners and does not obstruct investigations. CIA also fully and routinely cooperates with our oversight committees and will continue to do so.”

Headline USA has reached out to the CIA to inquire whether the agency intends to comply with the April deadline outlined in the letter.