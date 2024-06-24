Quantcast
Monday, June 24, 2024

Study: Nearly Three-Quarters of Deaths Linked to COVID-19 Vax

'A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
baby vaccine
Covid vaccines could soon be approved for babies. / IMAGE: AP Archive via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a study examining 325 unique and unrelated autopsies, researchers found that nearly three-quarters of those deaths were in some way linked to the deadly COVID-19 jabs, the Gateway Pundit reported.

The paper, which had previously been censored, has successfully passed through peer review, and is now available online.

Titled “A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination,” the study analyzes the autopsy reports of 325 individual deaths and concluded that 73.9% of deaths were either directly or indirectly caused by the jab.

According to the report, “a total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.”

The causes of included sudden cardiac death, myocardial infarction and myocarditis—all varying forms of heart disease—among others.

Therefore, researchers concluded, the data “suggest a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death.”

Though the implications of the paper are disturbing, there is of course the possibility that the small sample size led to inflated jab-related numbers. Nonetheless, the one conclusion is clear: the experimental shot has inflicted and will continue to inflict damage on people.

University of Michigan researcher Nicolas Hulscher, the primary author of the paper, faced severe difficulties in getting it published. After being made available online by Lancet, a site for the publication of scientific articles, over 100,000 people reportedly downloaded it.

Soon thereafter, however, Lancet removed the article, citing an improper “study methodology,” despite having previously published the study after review.

The same publication notoriously kowtowed to so-called medical experts led by COVID czar Anthony Fauci to push routine disinformation about the pandemic’s origin, its risks and, ultimately, its treatment, fueling COVID alarmism that likely exacerbated the confusion and prolonged the misery of many.

Lancet’s behavior suggests that the scientific and political establishments are still unwilling to accept that the massively expensive vaccine and the extremely cramped timeline in the end caused untold damage to American citizens.

Lest Americans forget, President Joe Biden and his healthcare team attempted to force millions of Americans to lock themselves inside and get the experimental jab in order to “slow the spread” of coronavirus.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Abruptly Ends Interview w/ Trump Campaign Spox for Exposing Network’s Bias
Next article
As Biden Hides at Camp David, Trump Demands Pre-Debate Drug Test

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com