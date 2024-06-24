Study: Nearly Three-Quarters of Deaths Linked to COVID-19 Vax

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a study examining 325 unique and unrelated autopsies, researchers found that nearly three-quarters of those deaths were in some way linked to the deadly COVID-19 jabs, the Gateway Pundit reported.

BREAKING NEWS: Our LANCET CENSORED Paper is now peer reviewed and available online! "A Systematic REVIEW of Autopsy findings in deaths after COVID-19 vaccination" "325 autopsy cases" "We found that 73.9% of deaths were directly due to or significantly contributed to by… pic.twitter.com/HCXfeXh0Gk — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) June 21, 2024

The paper, which had previously been censored, has successfully passed through peer review, and is now available online.

Titled “A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination,” the study analyzes the autopsy reports of 325 individual deaths and concluded that 73.9% of deaths were either directly or indirectly caused by the jab.

According to the report, “a total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.”

The causes of included sudden cardiac death, myocardial infarction and myocarditis—all varying forms of heart disease—among others.

Therefore, researchers concluded, the data “suggest a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death.”

Though the implications of the paper are disturbing, there is of course the possibility that the small sample size led to inflated jab-related numbers. Nonetheless, the one conclusion is clear: the experimental shot has inflicted and will continue to inflict damage on people.

University of Michigan researcher Nicolas Hulscher, the primary author of the paper, faced severe difficulties in getting it published. After being made available online by Lancet, a site for the publication of scientific articles, over 100,000 people reportedly downloaded it.

Soon thereafter, however, Lancet removed the article, citing an improper “study methodology,” despite having previously published the study after review.

The same publication notoriously kowtowed to so-called medical experts led by COVID czar Anthony Fauci to push routine disinformation about the pandemic’s origin, its risks and, ultimately, its treatment, fueling COVID alarmism that likely exacerbated the confusion and prolonged the misery of many.

Lancet’s behavior suggests that the scientific and political establishments are still unwilling to accept that the massively expensive vaccine and the extremely cramped timeline in the end caused untold damage to American citizens.

Lest Americans forget, President Joe Biden and his healthcare team attempted to force millions of Americans to lock themselves inside and get the experimental jab in order to “slow the spread” of coronavirus.