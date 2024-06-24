As Biden Hides at Camp David, Trump Demands Pre-Debate Drug Test

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden is hiding away in Camp David, ostensibly preparing for the highly anticipated CNN debate on Thursday.

This retreat has prompted former President Donald Trump to issue a stark pre-debate request: a drug test for Biden.

In a mid-afternoon post on Truth Social, Trump on Monday called for a “DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN” and stated that he would “immediately agree to one” himself if requested.

Biden’s retreat to Camp David, reported by the New York Times, has seen his handlers take over an entire theater and an airplane hangar, outfitted with lights to mock the CNN debate stage.

This isn’t the first time Biden has faced calls for drug testing.

After his State of the Union address, Biden appeared “jacked up,” shouting and forcefully rebutting Republicans in Congress.

As the minutes went by, he seemed diminished and unfocused, fueling speculation about his fitness and reliance on medical enhancements.

Monday marked the fifth day of Biden’s preparations for his first presidential debate with Trump.

This excessive preparation coincides with Biden facing mounting backlash over viral videos showing him struggling to speak coherently, walking with a limp and appearing confused about his surroundings.

Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, is playing Trump in the mock debates, attempting to prop up Biden with talking points. The extensive list of aides involved in these preparations only adds to the perception that Biden needs significant support to face Trump.

The list of aides assisting Biden is extensive.

According to the Times, it includes former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, campaign advisor Mike Donilon, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

White House Chief of Staff Jeffrey D. Zients is also involved.

Additionally, communications aides Anita Dunn and Ben LaBolt, along with Jen O’Malley Dillon, Cedric Richmond, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Quentin Fulks, Michael Tyler, Rob Flaherty and former White House aide Brian Deese, are all part of the preparations