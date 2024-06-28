Still Not Over It: Sad Hillary Shares Photo from 2016 Trump Debate

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is once again reflecting on her 2016 election defeat, this time by posting a photo on Instagram from her debate loss to then-future-president Donald Trump.

On the eve of the CNN debate between Trump and President Joe Biden on Thursday, Clinton couldn’t resist making the day about her.

She captioned her post, “A special debate day #tbt. (I was right about my opponent being Putin’s puppet, by the way.)”

Get over it omg pic.twitter.com/Sky80BTjUZ — fatherfigvre (@fathrfigvre) June 27, 2024

The post references Clinton’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin “would rather have a puppet as president of the United States.”

Her 2016 remark came after Trump criticized Clinton, saying, “Putin, for everything I see, has no respect for this person.”

Some critics quickly reacted negatively to the post, with many telling Clinton to move on from her 2016 defeat. “Get over it omg,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Clinton’s Instagram post follows an op-ed she wrote for the New York Times, advising Biden on how to handle Trump’s overpowering charisma during debates.

“It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate,” Clinton whined, recalling her lost debates. “It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.”

This is not the first time Clinton has obsessively referenced the 2016 election, in which she lost to Trump in a 304-227 electoral college result.

In January 2024, Clinton shared screenshots showing her as the “projected winner” of the election. She was not.

Trump last night: “We won New Hampshire three times now… We win the primary, we win the generals.” Reality: Um… pic.twitter.com/iQCGZEHzHs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

Since her 2016 loss, Clinton has continued to push the narrative that Trump, not her, is obsessed with Putin.

“Why is Donald Trump so enamored of Putin?” Clinton asked during an interview on CNN. She then offered her answer with an unsubstantiated claim: “He’s a wannabe dictator. He has told us that repeatedly.”