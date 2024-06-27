Ashley Biden Insults LGBT People by Butchering Acronym at Pride Event

(Headline USA) Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter, butchered the “LGBTQ” acronym during a White House Pride Month event on Wednesday in a gaffe reminiscent of her father’s.

“LGBCT…” Ashley Biden said towards the beginning of her remarks, before quickly closing her eyes and recovering. “LGBTQ students,” she corrected, “deserve to be safe at school, at home and in their communities. Period.”

She continued: “Too many LGBTQ children grow up in homes that don’t accept them.” But they deserve to feel “loved, accepted and supported,” the 43-year-old social worker added.

Ashley Biden also praised her father’s administration as “the most pro-equality administration in history.”

Republicans mocked Ashley Biden for accidentally insulting one of Democrats’ pet groups.

“L-G-B-what now?” the Republican National Committee’s RNC Research arm wrote on X.

Others pointed out that verbal gaffes must be a hereditary Biden trait.

“She’s a true Biden,” one X user quipped.

“Like father, like daughter,” another person chimed in.

“Obviously it runs in the family,” another X post read.

Joe Biden did not attend the White House event, opting to remain at Camp David to prepare for Thursday’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

Ashley Biden became the source of controversy in 2020 when her rehab diary was discovered and posted online.

In it, she claimed she had been “hyper-sexualized @ a young age” and that she took “showers with my dad (probably not appropriate).”

She was struggling with a drug addiction at the time of the diary’s publication.

Joe Biden has reportedly felt an “impenetrable sadness” over her struggles, as well as his son Hunter’s, and worries they will both relapse because of the public scrutiny on his family, although the concern was not so great to keep him from seeking re-election.

Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in the White House ever since her father took office, headlining several events.

“I finally feel like I’m in a place where I really know who I am,” she said in 2022. “I know my worth, I know my family.”

According to some reports, Trump is banned from bringing up the diary during the debate, even though it has been verified, much the way he was prevented from discussing Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 debates.

Any attempt on his part to bring up verboten topics will result in CNN’s leftist anchors muting his microphone.