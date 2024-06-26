Hillary Clinton Tells Biden Debating Trump on Policy Will Be a ‘Waste of Time’

(Headline USA) Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed this week that it will be “pointless” for President Joe Biden to debate former President Donald Trump on policy.

In her own preview of Thursday’s presidential debate, Clinton offered advice to Biden on how he ought to approach the big day.

“I know the excruciating pressure of walking onto that stage and that it is nearly impossible to focus on substance when Mr. Trump is involved,” Clinton wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times.

“It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate,” she added. “It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are.”

Clinton accused Trump of “interrupt[ing]” and “bully[ing]” her during their own debate back in 2016—and “even stalking me around the stage at one point.”

Remember this 👇

Fantastic moment from the second debate, President Trumps response to Hillary "Because you'd be in jail." You just wait Hillary…. your time is coming, and the WHOLE WORLD is waiting for this moment to Par-tay! 💃🕺🎉#TrumpGirlOnFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NwL0zKZ8jG — ✞🌸TrumpGirlOnFire 🔥 (@TrumpGirlOnFire) May 17, 2023

All of this is part of Trump’s strategy to “appear dominant and throw his opponent off balance,” she claimed.

He also “may rant and rave in part because he wants to avoid giving straight answers about his unpopular positions,” she projected.

But Trump will fail if Biden is “direct and forceful,” claiming that Biden has “facts and truth on his side.”

She also offered an early excuse for Biden if he performs as poorly as expected, lamenting that Biden is approaching the debate at a disadvantage because he doesn’t have as much time to prepare, given his presidential duties. (Biden has spent the past week at Camp David preparing for the debate).

And she previewed what will likely be one of Biden’s key arguments on Thursday.

“This election is between a convicted criminal out for revenge and a president who delivers results for the American people,” she wrote. “No matter what happens in the debate, that’s an easy choice.”

Critics have noted that Biden was deemed unfit to stand trial, while Hillary also has been accused of multiple crimes for which she avoided consequences simply due to the corruption within the Washington, D.C., judicial system.

Most notable among those was having written off the Steele dossier—the series of false reports based off a discredited Russian information source and used to smear Trump by weaponizing the intelligence community against him—as a legal expense.

The charge remarkably parallels the one for which Trump was recently convicted of 34 felony counts, although Clinton was obliged only to pay a few thousand dollars in fines.

Clinton was not the only one trying to set the bar low for Biden. His longtime adviser and former chief of staff, Ron Klain, was one of several Democrats close to the administration who suggested that the president shouldn’t waste time discussing policies since nobody cares and instead focus on going negative against Trump, CNN reported.

“He wants the credit, but it’s not working,” said one top Democrat speaking anonymously. “He needs to stop.”