Stephen Colbert: It’s Offensive to Nazis to Compare Them to ICE

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Comedian turned liberal commentator Stephen Colbert suggested it was unfair to compare ICE agents to Nazis because, he said, “the Nazis were willing to show their faces.”

Colbert made the comment during Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show on CBS while responding to remarks from Border Patrol sector chief Greg Bovino about leftist vitriol toward federal agents.

During the segment, Colbert played a clip of Bovino speaking with CNN host Dana Bash, in which the Border Patrol commander said critics were “trying to portray Border Patrol agents and ICE agents as Gestapo, Nazis, and many other words.”

Colbert responded by saying, “Yes, do not compare ICE or Border Patrol agents to the Nazis. That’s an unfair comparison. The Nazis were willing to show their faces.”

The comments drew widespread backlash on X.

Stephen Colbert, you are scum. Nazis sought to annihilate the Jewish race based solely on their ethnicity. And they killed an astounding 6 million of them. ICE Agents are trying to arrest and deport criminals, many of whom are dangerous and all of whom have broken the law, and… https://t.co/gxA75R8lUJ — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) January 29, 2026

David Friedman, founder of the One Jewish State media platform, also rebuked Colbert, writing, “Shame on you. You are beneath contempt.”

UnHerd editor Sohrab Ahmari condemned Colbert’s remarks as “Obscene. Ahistorical. Illiterate.”

X user Eyal Yakoby shared a photo of human bones and skulls from a Nazi concentration camp in the 1940s to illustrate what he described as the moral depravity of Colbert’s comments.

Colbert’s comments come as Democratic officials and leftist figures continue to liken President Donald Trump and federal immigration agents to Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for example, has referred to federal agents as “modern-day Gestapo.”

The smears followed President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy immigration agents nationwide after his 2024 election win.