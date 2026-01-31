Saturday, January 31, 2026

Biden Ally Resigns After Forged Checks Exposed

Pittman was required to repay $35,000 to her campaign over three years...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Outgoing and Embattled President Joe Biden in Angola (Screenshot/LiveNow Fox's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An Oklahoma state representative resigned from office after pleading guilty to felony charges tied to forged checks submitted to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, which had investigated her campaign finances. 

State Rep. Ayshia “Ajay” Pittman, a Democrat and ally of former President Joe Biden, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit a felony, second-degree forgery and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. 

The case stemmed from a long-running agreement dating back to 2020 and 2022, when Pittman was investigated for using campaign money to fund her personal life. 

Under that agreement, Pittman was required to repay $35,000 to her campaign over three years. She was obligated to pay $12,000 by May 31, 2025, and submit receipts to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission documenting the payments. 

According to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, Pittman submitted in January 2025 a receipt for a forged $2,500 cashier’s check purportedly issued by Sovereign Bank. 

As the commission grew suspicious, the bank confirmed it had never issued the check, prompting intervention by Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond.  

Pittman entered a guilty plea shortly thereafter. She agreed to resign from office, pay full restitution for the misused campaign funds to a charitable organization and accept a seven-year deferred sentence. 

“Public officials hold a sacred trust with the people they serve,” Drummond said in a statement. “When that trust is violated for personal gain, it strikes at the very heart of our institutions. This office will continue to hold elected officials accountable when they abuse their positions and betray the public’s confidence. No one is above the law in Oklahoma.” 

Pittman was first elected to the state legislature in 2018, running for the same seat her mother, Anastasia Pittman, had represented from 2006 to 2014 before being forced out by term limits. Anastasia Pittman later represented a different district until 2018. 

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden’s campaign prominently touted Pittman’s endorsement in a national press release. 

At the time, Symone Sanders, then a senior adviser to Biden and now an MSNBC anchor, praised Pittman’s support. 

Sanders said, “Vice President Joe Biden has been able to build the type of broad and diverse coalition that we know is essential to beating Donald Trump — and that includes in Oklahoma, where young leaders of color like Representative Pittman are stepping up to put in the work and make sure that Joe Biden is our next president. We are excited to have Representative Pittman on Team Joe.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Stephen Colbert: It’s Offensive to Nazis to Compare Them to ICE

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com