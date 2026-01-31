Biden Ally Resigns After Forged Checks Exposed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An Oklahoma state representative resigned from office after pleading guilty to felony charges tied to forged checks submitted to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, which had investigated her campaign finances.

State Rep. Ayshia “Ajay” Pittman, a Democrat and ally of former President Joe Biden, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit a felony, second-degree forgery and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The case stemmed from a long-running agreement dating back to 2020 and 2022, when Pittman was investigated for using campaign money to fund her personal life.

Under that agreement, Pittman was required to repay $35,000 to her campaign over three years. She was obligated to pay $12,000 by May 31, 2025, and submit receipts to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission documenting the payments.

According to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, Pittman submitted in January 2025 a receipt for a forged $2,500 cashier’s check purportedly issued by Sovereign Bank.

As the commission grew suspicious, the bank confirmed it had never issued the check, prompting intervention by Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Pittman entered a guilty plea shortly thereafter. She agreed to resign from office, pay full restitution for the misused campaign funds to a charitable organization and accept a seven-year deferred sentence.

“Public officials hold a sacred trust with the people they serve,” Drummond said in a statement. “When that trust is violated for personal gain, it strikes at the very heart of our institutions. This office will continue to hold elected officials accountable when they abuse their positions and betray the public’s confidence. No one is above the law in Oklahoma.”

Pittman was first elected to the state legislature in 2018, running for the same seat her mother, Anastasia Pittman, had represented from 2006 to 2014 before being forced out by term limits. Anastasia Pittman later represented a different district until 2018.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden’s campaign prominently touted Pittman’s endorsement in a national press release.

At the time, Symone Sanders, then a senior adviser to Biden and now an MSNBC anchor, praised Pittman’s support.

Sanders said, “Vice President Joe Biden has been able to build the type of broad and diverse coalition that we know is essential to beating Donald Trump — and that includes in Oklahoma, where young leaders of color like Representative Pittman are stepping up to put in the work and make sure that Joe Biden is our next president. We are excited to have Representative Pittman on Team Joe.”