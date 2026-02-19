Thursday, February 19, 2026

Stephen Colbert, Democrat Candidate Falsely Blame Trump for Pulled Interview

'The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Self-described comedian Stephen Colbert and Democrat James Talarico claimed the Trump administration blocked their interview on The Late Show. But CBS News clarified that the network, not the president, chose not to air the episode due to FCC equal-time rules. 

Colbert had interviewed Talarico earlier this week, as Talarico runs for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas against Rep. Jasmine Crockett. CBS said that broadcasting the episode on its networks could trigger the FCC rule, which requires equal airtime be offered to other candidates, including Crockett herself. 

Despite this, both Colbert and Talarico publicly accused the Trump administration’s Federal Communications Commission of censorship. 

“This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see,” Talarico claimed on X. “His FCC refused to air my interview with Stephen Colbert,” Talarico claimed on X. “Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas.” 

Colbert echoed the claim on Monday, saying that Talarico was supposed to be on the show, but that “we were told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers, who called us directly, that we could not have him on the broadcast.” 

Colbert added, “Then, then I was told in some uncertain terms that not only could I not have him on, I could not mention me not having him on. And because my network clearly doesn’t want us to talk about this, let’s talk about this.” 

Colbert published the interview on YouTube instead 

In remarks, CBS clarified that despite Colbert’s claims, the network itself was responsible for the show’s interview not airing on TV. A CBS spokesperson specifically stated:  

“THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options.” 

Crockett herself said that the Trump administration was not behind CBS’s decision not to air Colbert’s interview of Talarico:

CBS’s move came after President Donald Trump reportedly secured millions in advertising from the network following his lawsuit over a 60 Minutes segment that aired an edited interview of then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mistrial Declared for 9 Antifa Defendants After Attorney’s Sunt
Next article
BREAKING: Ex-Prince Andrew Reportedly Arrested in the UK

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com