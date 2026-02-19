Thursday, February 19, 2026

BREAKING: Ex-Prince Andrew Reportedly Arrested in the UK

'Trade envoys must keep details about their trips confidential – even when they are no longer in post under the Official Secrets Act...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose and Ghislaine Maxwell
Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on in the background. / IMAGE: @Techno_Fog via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The disgraced prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported Thursday that Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding trade documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Six unmarked police cars and around eight plain clothed officers had arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England earlier on Thursday,” the Post reported.

“An unmarked cop car left the property around 30 minutes later. Another police car and a vehicle thought to contain Andrew’s security team also left Sandringham,” the newspaper added. “Trade envoys must keep details about their trips confidential – even when they are no longer in post under the Official Secrets Act.”

He reportedly remains in custody.

Last year, it was reported that Andrew once hosted 40 prostitutes at a hotel in over four days during a taxpayer-funded government trip to Thailand in 2001.

The arrest also comes on the heels of the Oversight Committee releasing records that further implicate Windsor in Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme. Epstein’s heavily redacted ledger shows that he cut a $200 check in February 2000 for a “massage for Andrew.” Another $200 check was cut in May of that year for the same reason. The rest of the ledger is redacted.

Andrew has been accused of having a sexual relationship with an Epstein-trafficked teen, Virginia Giuffre, who later sued him and reached a settlement.

Andrew reportedly paid Giuffre nearly $14 million in the settlement, which allowed him to admit no wrongdoing. She died in April 2025.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Stephen Colbert, Democrat Candidate Falsely Blame Trump for Pulled Interview
Next article
Paper Promises vs Physical Reality: The Silver Market’s Breaking Point

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com