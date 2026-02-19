BREAKING: Ex-Prince Andrew Reportedly Arrested in the UK

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The disgraced prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported Thursday that Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding trade documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Six unmarked police cars and around eight plain clothed officers had arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England earlier on Thursday,” the Post reported.

“An unmarked cop car left the property around 30 minutes later. Another police car and a vehicle thought to contain Andrew’s security team also left Sandringham,” the newspaper added. “Trade envoys must keep details about their trips confidential – even when they are no longer in post under the Official Secrets Act.”

He reportedly remains in custody.

Last year, it was reported that Andrew once hosted 40 prostitutes at a hotel in over four days during a taxpayer-funded government trip to Thailand in 2001.

The arrest also comes on the heels of the Oversight Committee releasing records that further implicate Windsor in Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme. Epstein’s heavily redacted ledger shows that he cut a $200 check in February 2000 for a “massage for Andrew.” Another $200 check was cut in May of that year for the same reason. The rest of the ledger is redacted.

Andrew has been accused of having a sexual relationship with an Epstein-trafficked teen, Virginia Giuffre, who later sued him and reached a settlement.

Andrew reportedly paid Giuffre nearly $14 million in the settlement, which allowed him to admit no wrongdoing. She died in April 2025.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.