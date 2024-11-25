Stefan Gleason on Gold, Silver, and the Future of Money

(Money Metals News Service) On November 21, 2024, The Bryan Hyde Show featured Stefan Gleason, President and CEO of Money Metals Exchange. The discussion explored sound money, the role of precious metals, and current economic challenges.

Listen to the interview with Bryan Hyde and Stefan Gleason here:

Stefan Gleason’s Background and Money Metals Exchange

Gleason shared his journey from a 15-year career in public policy with the National Right to Work organization to his focus on monetary policy. His concerns about the Federal Reserve’s intervention in markets and the erosion of purchasing power led him to precious metals over 20 years ago.

In 2010, he launched Money Metals Exchange, alongside his brother Mike Geason and brother-in-law Clint Siegner, to popularize precious metals ownership.

Today, the company ranks among the top three U.S. precious metals dealers and operates the nation’s largest private depository.

What Is Sound Money?

Gleason defined sound money as stable, market-based money that retains its value over time. Unlike “political money” managed by central planners, sound money—historically gold and silver—is durable, divisible, and universally recognized. He emphasized that the U.S. monetary system, particularly since leaving the gold standard in 1971, has caused a 98% decline in the dollar’s value, contributing to inflation and economic instability.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): A Concern

Gleason expressed alarm over central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), calling them a potential tool for totalitarian control. Unlike private digital currencies like Bitcoin, CBDCs would allow governments to monitor and restrict financial transactions. He criticized this shift as a response to declining dollar credibility caused by fiscal mismanagement and devaluation.

The Importance of Tangible Assets

Gleason highlighted the advantages of owning tangible assets like gold and silver, which serve as hedges against inflation and currency devaluation. Despite gold prices reaching $2,700 per ounce this year (a 30% rise), precious metals remain under-owned in the U.S., with only 1-2% of people holding them. Gleason encouraged Americans to diversify their savings into gold and silver, noting their global liquidity, lack of counterparty risk, and historical role as money.

The Undervaluation of Silver

Silver’s current value, Gleason argued, is historically undervalued. The gold-to-silver ratio, typically around 40:1, now exceeds 80:1. He predicted silver’s revaluation, driven by its monetary and industrial applications. While silver’s volatility has disappointed investors, its potential remains significant, especially as global interest in tangible assets grows.

Challenges in Precious Metals Adoption

Gleason pointed to misinformation, financial industry bias, and unethical practices in parts of the precious metals market as barriers to wider adoption. He condemned predatory tactics by companies charging excessive premiums on collectible coins and emphasized Money Metals’ mission to provide fair, transparent pricing.

The Money Metals Depository

Located in Idaho, the Money Metals Depository is the largest private storage facility for precious metals in the U.S., with 40,000 square feet, including 9,000 square feet of Class 3 vaults. Gleason noted that while most clients prefer personal possession of their metals, the depository offers secure storage and quick liquidation options.

The Sound Money Index

Money Metals Exchange annually ranks all 50 states on policies affecting sound money. The Sound Money Index evaluates 14 criteria, including tax treatment of precious metals and state reserves. Wyoming ranks at the top, while states like California and Vermont lag behind. Gleason encouraged listeners to visit the index at MoneyMetals.com and get involved in advancing sound money legislation.

Conclusion

Gleason’s insights underscored the importance of returning to sound money principles. He invited listeners to explore Money Metals’ resources, including the Sound Money Index and educational tools, to better understand and protect their financial future.

For more information, visit MoneyMetals.com or check the November 21, 2024, show notes at The Bryan Hyde Show.

