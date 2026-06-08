Monday, June 8, 2026

Only 12% of Americans Believe the Iran War Has Benefited the Nation

A majority of people questioned said that war has harmed Americans...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. (Sepahnews via AP)

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.comA new poll found that just over one in ten Americans believe President Donald Trump’s war against Iran has been beneficial for the nation.

A poll conducted by Brookings, released on Friday, found that just 12% of Americans said the war against Iran has had a positive impact on the country. Notably, just one in four Republicans believes the war has been more positive than negative, while 33% said that the war was more negative than positive.

Overall, 56% of Americans said that war had a negative impact on the nation.

Multiple polls have found that President Trump’s war against Iran is unpopular with Americans. The conflict has caused the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to surging gas prices in the US.

The US and Israel attacked Iran in February as negotiations to avert the war were still ongoing. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially predicted a quick victory that would eliminate the threats from Iran’s nuclear and missile program.

However, Iranian forces have performed better than expected in Washington and Tel Aviv. Tehran seized control of the Strait of Hormuz and limited tanker traffic to vessels from “friendly nations.”

Iran was able to successfully attack several American bases in the region, killing 13 soldiers, injuring hundreds, and destroying advanced aircraft and radar systems. Additionally, Iran has conducted strikes against US allies in the region, including Israel and the Gulf Arab states.

Tehran is demanding that any end to the conflict recognize Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

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