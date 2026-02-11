Stacey Plaskett Begged Epstein for Cash Using a Pseudonym 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., concealed her identity in an email using a pseudonym to solicit money from longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein, according to a recent report covering DOJ-released emails.

In one email, dated May 5, 2017, Plaskett used the pseudonym “LeRoy Daughter,” an apparent reference to her father, LeRoy Plaskett, to request funding for a one-year project to “create a new voter file.”

The project, part of Plaskett’s congressional campaign, aimed to compile and update the data of recent Virgin Islands voters, including phone numbers, email and home addresses.

“This is the most important group to poll for messaging and later phone banking for support and get to the polls,” Plaskett reportedly wrote, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

“This project would allow us to completely outperform anyone in any race,” Plaskett added. “Jeffrey, would really appreciate your support in the project and thoughts on our home and national scene.”

According to the Free Beacon, Plaskett used the pseudonym again on July 11, 2018, to invite Epstein to a campaign fundraiser in New York City.

This new Free Beacon report comes as Plaskett faces mounting scrutiny for her ties to Epstein.

In a separate email, she asked whether it was “presumptuous” to consider him a friend. Epstein replied: “Privileged to be called friend.” At the time, Epstein had already been convicted of procuring a child for prostitution.

The emails suggest that Plaskett and Epstein may have been closer than publicly acknowledged.

Additional communications released by the House Oversight Committee indicate Plaskett texted Epstein during an anti-Trump congressional hearing in 2018, with messages appearing to coordinate her questions to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

The secret coordination triggered a House censure on Nov. 18, 2025, which Plaskett narrowly survived.