Epstein Guided Dem Lawmaker’s Questions During Anti-Trump Hearing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released files revealed that Jeffrey Epstein was actively feeding questions to Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands in Congress, during a hearing meant to destroy President Donald Trump.

Plaskett has long faced scrutiny for her ties to the late sex offender, but the 2019 texts expose a high level of coordination unknown to Americans. At the time, Epstein was an influential figure in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The messages, released Wednesday by the very House Oversight Committee Plaskett sits on, show that Epstein was coaching her in real time as he watched a February 2019 hearing with Michael Cohen.

During the hearing, Epstein texted: “Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets,” referring to Trump’s longtime assistant Rhona Graff.

“RONA??” Plaskett asked.

“Quick I’m up next is that an acronym,” she added, openly relying on Epstein’s guidance for her questioning.

Epstein then clarified: “That’s his assistant.”

Video from the hearing showed that Plaskett was glued to her phone while watching her surroundings as Epstein texted her.

New Epstein files show Rep. @StaceyPlaskett got real-time help via text messages from Jeffrey Epstein on how to hurt Trump during 2019 congressional hearing with former Trump attorney. Plaskett is the person who smeared us during Twitter Files hearing & falsely accused @mtaibbi pic.twitter.com/U0mzrfNuTC — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 15, 2025

Within minutes of Epstein’s message, Plaskett brought on Graff, asking Cohen to expand his earlier remarks.

“Mr. Weisselberg, other individuals, Ms. Rona. Who are those individuals? Are they with the Trump Organization? And are there other people we should be meeting with?” Plaskett asked, copying Epstein’s prompt.

Cohen then identified Graff, and Plaskett immediately followed up.

“Would she be able to corroborate many of these statements that you’ve made here?” Plaskett asked to which Cohen replied affirmatively.

Epstein promptly texted his approval: “Good work.”

At first, Plaskett dodged questions about communications, directing reporters to her chief of staff on Thursday.

A day later, her office released a carefully crafted statement:

“During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein. As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims.”

The statement made no mention of the fact that Plaskett was texting Epstein hours before the hearing began.

Before 8:00 a.m. ET, Epstein told her that Cohen would discuss Trump’s college grades. Then at 10:00 a.m., Epstein sent her a “Great outfit” text. Twenty-two minutes later, he added: “You look great.”

Plaskett replied, “Thanks.”

While Epstein was still alive, Plaskett visited his New York mansion to request that he contribute to her political campaigns. Epstein and his colleagues paid her campaigns $30,000, according to a lawsuit against her, which has since been dismissed.

The lawsuit further cited Plaskett’s past as an attorney with Epstein’s longtime law firm, Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC, as well as her stint as attorney for the USVI’s Economic Development Corporation when it approved over $300 million in tax breaks for Epstein’s companies.

“Plaskett was the attorney on the EDC responsible for, upon information and belief, recommending that the EDC provides these benefits to Epstein and his companies and enterprise,” the lawsuit said.

“These tax breaks amounted to $300 million in direct benefits to Epstein and his companies and enterprise.”

In response, her office distanced herself from Epstein, noting that she wasn’t working for the EDC when Epstein received the $300 million tax break, nor was she working for Epstein’s preferred law firm when he bought his private island, Little St. James.

“Rep. Plaskett was not with the [EDC] at the time that Jeffrey Epstein was granted his [EDC] benefits. In 2016, Rep. Plaskett was not with [Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC]. She was already a Member of Congress and did not engage in outside employment,” her office said in December 2023.