Thursday, January 16, 2025

No More Games: Mike Johnson Ousts RINO Mike Turner as Intelligence Committee Chair

'Interesting how Democrats are far more upset about Mike Turner being removed from Intel Committee than any Republicans...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., removed Mike Turner, R-Ohio., as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, a move that garnered praise from conservatives due to Turner’s puzzling support for Ukrainian funding and Section 702 of the FISA law.  

Johnson said Thursday that Turner’s removal was not tied to poor performance, but rather a need for a “fresh start” within the intelligence community and the new 119th Congress. 

“I have nothing negative to say about Mike Turner,” Johnson said while fielding questions from reporters in the halls of Congress. Addressing questions of whether President-elect Donald Trump demanded the move, Johnson clarified the decision was his.

In a press statement shared on X, Turner expressed pride in serving as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.  

“Under my leadership, we restored the integrity of the Committee and returned its mission to its core focus of national security,” Turner claimed. “The threat from our adversaries is real and requires serious deliberations.” 

He added, “My work to expand missions and capabilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base continues. Furthermore, I look forward to welcoming the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to Dayton in the coming months.” 

 

Johnson announced in a press release that Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., will replace Turner. 

“Our intelligence community and its oversight must maintain the highest levels of trust,” Johnson wrote. “The House Intel Committee will play a pivotal role in this work in the new Congress, and Rick Crawford will provide principled leadership as its chairman.” 

Turner’s removal drew criticism from Democrats, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., hailing him as “a serious, thoughtful and highly-principled leader.”

“Throughout his time in the House of Representatives, Chairman Turner has upheld his oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies and championed our national security interests,” Jeffries claimed. 

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., echoed Jeffries’s sentiments, calling Turner’s removal a “terrible portent for what’s to come.” 

Himes added, “The Constitution demands Congress function as a check on the Executive Branch, not cater to its demands.” 

