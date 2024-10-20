Mike Johnson Calls Out Jake Tapper’s Mouthy Obsession w/ Male Genitalia

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson scolded Jake Tapper after the CNN anchor made a series of bafflingly and hypocritical questions about President Donald Trump’s comments in recent speeches.

On the Sunday episode of State of the Union, Johnson called out Tapper for his obsessive focus on a Trump anecdote about late golf legend Arnold Palmer’s well-endowed penis at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (Palmer’s hometown).

Tapper couldn’t resist, jumping straight into the topic and asking Johnson if the Palmer comment signaled a cognitive decline in Trump.

“Why is he talking about Arnold Palmer’s penis in front of Pennsylvania voters?” Tapper asked Johnson.

In a witty and dismissive retort, Johnson responded, “Jake, you seem to like that line a lot.”

“I don’t want to be talking about, right Donald Trump is out there saying it,” Tapper, clearly agitated, interrupted.

Johnson remained unbothered, adding, “But you continue to. Let’s talk—let’s talk because you won’t…wait a minute.”

“You won’t address it,” Tapper insisted.

Johnson continued his answer by contrasting Trump’s speeches, which span personal anecdotes and foreign and domestic policies, with the incoherent and gaffe-prone remarks by outgoing President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the interview, Tapper initially invoked in an attempt to claim that Republicans would be outraged if Biden had made a similar comment.

Conveniently, Tapper overlooked past vulgarities and lewd attacks from Democrats.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, once joked about a fake rumor that JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, had sex with a couch.

Walz on Vance: I can’t wait to debate the guy. That is, if he’s willing to get off his couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/1nEBAekXw0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2024

Several Democrat speakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, repeated this sleazy jab during the Democratic National Convention.

Elizabeth Warren makes crude couch joke in apparent reference to JD Vance https://t.co/DHcIXRhq91 pic.twitter.com/nE5TQYQ1yE — New York Post (@nypost) August 23, 2024

Not to be outdone, former President Barack Obama poked fun at Trump’s manhood, comparing it to crowd sizes during