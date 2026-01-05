Sound Money Groups Announce Inaugural Journal: Sound Money Review

(Sound Money Defense League, Money Metals News Service) Three pro-gold and silver groups have teamed up to present the inaugural Sound Money Review, a new, one-of-a-kind collection of writings dedicated solely to immortalizing and advancing principles of sound money.

The Review, presented by Money Metals Exchange, Sound Money Defense League, and Sound Money Foundation, aims to curate and highlight compelling and relevant research, past and present, pertaining to sound money. These three groups comprise the nation’s leaders in sound money policy advocacy as well as publishers of the Sound Money Index, the nation’s leading resource ranking all 50 states by their state laws pertaining to precious metals.

This new journal highlights relevant, prescient writings from economists, legal scholars, philosophers, historians, and other relevant backgrounds. The new compendium is comprised of writings by Sound Money Fellow Joakim Book, as well as writings by Lawrence W. Reed, Hans F. Sennholz, Kristoffer M. Hansen, Edwin Vieira, Jr., and Joshua D. Glawson.

The collection includes writings on topics such as how government money incentivizes debt, the resurrection of savings under a sound money standard, the origins of money, the abuse of monetary power by central bankers, the populist case for a gold standard, and observations on the legality of “alternative currencies” in the United States.

Stefan Gleason, president and CEO of Money Metals, said, “We entered this sector 15 years ago because we believe in our product and the philosophical reasons why precious metals serve as an effective check against inflation and runaway government. We are excited to provide yet another resource for individuals and investors who wish to further their understanding of why sound money matters.“

The Sound Money Defense League is responsible for more than 32 successful sound money legislative victories across the nation since 2014. In 2025 alone, more than 30 states considered more than 60 different pieces of sound money legislation. The League also honored KY state Rep. TJ Roberts and WY state Sen. Bob Ide for their commitment to sound money principles.

Jp Cortez, executive director of the League and Editor-in-Chief of the Sound Money Review, said, “In addition to enacting meaningful policy changes across the nation, we are thrilled to pioneer this collection, adding yet another resource that inspires further research, debate, and actionable solutions in search of a better monetary system.”

The Sound Money Review is one of the many resources on topics pertaining to gold and silver produced by these groups. These groups also offer scholarships, paid fellowships, and publish the Sound Money Index yearly. Please click the links for more information about the Sound Money Scholarship or the Sound Money Fellowship.

Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan public policy group working nationally since 2014 to restore gold and silver as sound money – America’s constitutional money. The League, in partnership with Money Metals, also publishes the annual Sound Money Index.