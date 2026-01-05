Many Precious Metals Dealers’ Silver Inventories Have Been Wiped Out

(Money Metals News Service) Money Metals’ well-stocked silver inventory situation is attracting new attention at a time when intense retail demand has wiped out many other precious metals dealers’ inventories.

Commenters all over social media have been chirping about the fact that major online dealers (other than Money Metals) are completely sold out of common silver products — or are quoting multi-week delays for all sizes of silver bars and even many silver rounds.

In all fairness, demand for minted silver products in the U.S. has been very high over the past several weeks, thanks to wild silver price moves and a global supply crunch. And even the most well-capitalized and well-run company will encounter logistical and restocking challenges when demand goes off the charts.

But scenarios like we see today help to highlight and differentiate the weak from the strong in our industry.

Silver rallied $4 higher again since last night, and continues to trade at a premium in London and especially Asia, with China (the second largest producer of silver) restricting exports of the “poor man’s gold” as of January 1, 2026.

The steep silver premiums in Asia have the effect of drawing in physical silver from other parts of the world like a magnet, fueling overall price gains.

Thanks to Money Metals’ robust inventory management system and strong balance sheet, virtually all products remain in stock at Money Metals. But despite hiring 25 employees since Christmas, it’s been tough to keep up with the overwhelming call volume and order fulfillment throughput.

