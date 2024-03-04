Soros-Backed Maine DA to Let Illegals Off for Traffic Violations

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A district attorney in Cumberland County, Maine, Jacqueline Sartoris, says that she will no longer charge illegal immigrants who commit traffic violations, the Maine Wire reported.

Namely, the George-Soros-backed DA—whose district includes Portland, the state’s largest city—has committed to “de-criminalizing” violations such as driving without a license, driving with a suspended registration or driving an unregistered vehicle.

Sartoris announced the news in a memo last week. The new rules went into effect on March 1.

The violations in question are often associated with illegal immigrants, who have to drive unregistered vehicles lest they make themselves known to the state. By reducing such penalties from criminal to civil status, it will become increasingly difficult to locate and deport illegal immigrants in the state.

As such, Sartoris noted that her approach to illegal immigrants will be to help them become legalized citizens, not to enforce the laws she has sworn to uphold.

“The focus for us is on problem-solving (making people get legal) and focusing on genuine public safety cases, of which we have plenty,” Sartoris wrote in the memo.

According to the DA, the move was meant to alleviate the caseload burden that falls on her office as violent crime in Maine spikes.

“If you have other thoughts about resolving our 150% caseload, please feel free to share them,” Sartoris said.

“At the moment, and for the foreseeable future, this step is prudent, responsive to real-world challenges, and a civil violation is the appropriate response when any of these are the only potential criminal charge,” she added.

Sartoris’s policies are consistent with other Soros-backed DA’s, who make efforts to advance “social justice” across the nation by taking a lax approach to criminals.

Soros gave her $300,000 via one of his PACs to run for DA in 2022.

According to her website, Sartoris got into politics in order “to stand up against the anti-immigration, anti-choice [opposed to abortion], anti-science [opposed to vaccine- and mask mandates] forces which arose during the 2016 election.”