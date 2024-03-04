Quantcast
Monday, March 4, 2024

Merrick Garland Declares Election Integrity Racist, Threatens Red States

'We are challenging efforts by states and jurisdictions to implement discriminatory, burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on the ballot, including those related to mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes, and voter ID requirements...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Attorney General Merrick Garland said the quiet part out loud Sunday at an Alabama church, where bragged to the predominantly black congregation about his Justice Department blocking local attempts to crack down on voter fraud.

Garland told the congregation that “the right to vote is still under attack,” referencing states passing requirements for voters to prove their identity, residency and citizenship.

“We are challenging efforts by states and jurisdictions to implement discriminatory, burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on the ballot, including those related to mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes, and voter ID requirements,” he said.

Garland’s remarks were roundly criticized on Twitter, with some observers noting that the attorney general implicitly insulted the black community by suggesting that they can’t figure out how to obtain identification.

“Assuming that black people can’t get an ID is extremely racist,” said Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg.

“NEWSFLASH: Americans of all races want secure elections!” added the Center for Renewing America.

One user posted an interview where black voters scoff at the notion that they can’t obtain identification.

Garland’s remarks came days after a federal court struck down an Arizona law that would have required voters to provide proof of residence on the grounds that such a requirement violates the National Voter Registration Act.

US District Judge Susan Bolton’s decision last Thursday followed a similar ruling in the same case last September, when she struck down proof-of-citizenship requirements for voters.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
