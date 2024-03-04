Quantcast
Monday, March 4, 2024

Mayorkas Claims Biden’s Open-Border Policies Not Meant to Change U.S. ‘Electoral Dynamics’

'We’ve removed, returned or expelled more people than in all four years of the prior administration...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted on Sunday that the Biden administration’s refusal to crack down on illegal immigration was not meant to change the “electoral dynamics” of the country.

CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Mayorkas on the reasoning behind the Biden administration’s immigration policies, which have resulted in an estimated 10 million or more illegal immigrants flooding the country over the past three years.

“Donald Trump yesterday suggested that on the campaign trail that President Biden has a deliberate strategy to let migrants across the border because, he says, President Biden wants to ‘overthrow the United States’ and ‘nullify the will of the actual American voters and establish a new base of power that gives them control for generations,'” Bash said. “What’s your reaction to that?” 

Mayorkas at first cited the Hatch Act, which prevents federal officials from using their positions to campaign, and refused to answer the question. 

Bash then re-worded her question: “Is it the policy of the Biden administration to allow as many migrants to come across the border in order to change the political dynamics, the electoral dynamics, of America?” she said.

“Of course not, and the facts indicate that is absolutely false” Mayorkas claimed.

“Since May of this year, of last year, we have removed or returned more individuals than in any year since 2015,” he continued. “And we haven’t even run 12 months over the last three years. We’ve removed, returned or expelled more people than in all four years of the prior administration.”

Data from Mayorkas’s own department shows deportations have dropped dramatically under Biden. In 2022, they fell to the lowest levels in the agency’s history despite record-high border crossings, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Despite Mayorkas’s denials, several influential figures have argued that Biden’s open-border policies are part of a broader electoral strategy.

“Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point,” billionaire Elon Musk said last week. “That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Soros-Backed Maine DA to Let Illegals Off for Traffic Violations
Next article
Kamala Harris Publicly Backs Hamas w/ Call for ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com