Mayorkas Claims Biden’s Open-Border Policies Not Meant to Change U.S. ‘Electoral Dynamics’

(Headline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted on Sunday that the Biden administration’s refusal to crack down on illegal immigration was not meant to change the “electoral dynamics” of the country.

CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Mayorkas on the reasoning behind the Biden administration’s immigration policies, which have resulted in an estimated 10 million or more illegal immigrants flooding the country over the past three years.

“Donald Trump yesterday suggested that on the campaign trail that President Biden has a deliberate strategy to let migrants across the border because, he says, President Biden wants to ‘overthrow the United States’ and ‘nullify the will of the actual American voters and establish a new base of power that gives them control for generations,'” Bash said. “What’s your reaction to that?”

Mayorkas at first cited the Hatch Act, which prevents federal officials from using their positions to campaign, and refused to answer the question.

Bash then re-worded her question: “Is it the policy of the Biden administration to allow as many migrants to come across the border in order to change the political dynamics, the electoral dynamics, of America?” she said.

“Of course not, and the facts indicate that is absolutely false” Mayorkas claimed.

“Since May of this year, of last year, we have removed or returned more individuals than in any year since 2015,” he continued. “And we haven’t even run 12 months over the last three years. We’ve removed, returned or expelled more people than in all four years of the prior administration.”

Data from Mayorkas’s own department shows deportations have dropped dramatically under Biden. In 2022, they fell to the lowest levels in the agency’s history despite record-high border crossings, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Despite Mayorkas’s denials, several influential figures have argued that Biden’s open-border policies are part of a broader electoral strategy.

“Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point,” billionaire Elon Musk said last week. “That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior.”