Quantcast
Friday, September 6, 2024

‘Sopranos’ Star Says Hollywood Is Full of Closeted Trump Supporters

'At the very moment, all I care about is fighting for this country and just trying to wake up a few more of my fellow liberals to get back to the center of things and recognize that the things they always fought for — all of that weaponization on the left — is camouflage...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hollywood
The Hollywood sign is covered by smog. / PHOTO: Mateusz Kudła, wikimedia

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, revealed that many people in Hollywood secretly support Donald Trump.

During her interview, she said she supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Trump.

“At the very moment, all I care about is fighting for this country and just trying to wake up a few more of my fellow liberals to get back to the center of things and recognize that the things they always fought for — all of that weaponization on the left — is camouflage,” de Matteo said.

She then said that social issues are unimportant because the country “is falling apart right now, and the rest of the world will follow it.”

Even though she said she supports “Kennedy all the way,” de Matteo admitted that she is happy there is some kind of “unity right now.”

“You have Ben Stiller talking about change. The change has been happening for four years,” de Matteo said, mocking the woke actor who said last week that he’s excited to support Harris’s campaign because “it’s time for change” from the Biden-Harris administration.

The actress also said that Hollywood is full of “quiet” Trump supporters, questioning if actors were just being paid to support Biden and Harris.

“I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I’m curious. I wonder if [Robert] De Niro got paid a location fee because he had to travel to the courtroom to do that,” she said.

When Jesse Watters asked her is that a regular practice in Hollywood, de Matteo said that she doesn’t know because she’s always been an outsider.

“I don’t know. I don’t really maneuver inside that industry. I never have. First of all, Sopranos, we were the outcast, even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So, I’m still an outcast, here I am. They’re going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden,” she said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ’s Anti-Trump Lawfare Racks Up a Staggering $35M Bill for Taxpayers
Next article
RFK Jr. Tells Supporters to Vote for Trump After Winning Multiple Swing State Battles

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com