‘Sopranos’ Star Says Hollywood Is Full of Closeted Trump Supporters

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, revealed that many people in Hollywood secretly support Donald Trump.

During her interview, she said she supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Trump.

“At the very moment, all I care about is fighting for this country and just trying to wake up a few more of my fellow liberals to get back to the center of things and recognize that the things they always fought for — all of that weaponization on the left — is camouflage,” de Matteo said.

She then said that social issues are unimportant because the country “is falling apart right now, and the rest of the world will follow it.”

Even though she said she supports “Kennedy all the way,” de Matteo admitted that she is happy there is some kind of “unity right now.”

“You have Ben Stiller talking about change. The change has been happening for four years,” de Matteo said, mocking the woke actor who said last week that he’s excited to support Harris’s campaign because “it’s time for change” from the Biden-Harris administration.

The actress also said that Hollywood is full of “quiet” Trump supporters, questioning if actors were just being paid to support Biden and Harris.

“I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I’m curious. I wonder if [Robert] De Niro got paid a location fee because he had to travel to the courtroom to do that,” she said.

When Jesse Watters asked her is that a regular practice in Hollywood, de Matteo said that she doesn’t know because she’s always been an outsider.

“I don’t know. I don’t really maneuver inside that industry. I never have. First of all, Sopranos, we were the outcast, even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So, I’m still an outcast, here I am. They’re going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden,” she said.