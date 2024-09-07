Quantcast
Friday, September 6, 2024

RFK Jr. Tells Supporters to Vote for Trump After Winning Multiple Swing State Battles

'No matter what state you live in, I urge you to vote for Donald Trump...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Defeat the Mandates rally on Jan. 23 in front of Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently told his supporters to vote for Donald Trump to save the United States.

“A lot of people are asking me if they live in a red state or a blue state, should they still vote for me? What about swing states? The answer is easy. No matter what state you live in, I urge you to vote for Donald Trump. The reason is that is the only way we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington DC and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign,” a campaign email stated.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer was the one who shared the message with people.

“RFK JR sent out this message to his supporters telling them to vote for President Trump regardless of which state they live in. President Trump said he plans on making Kennedy a part of his administration so they can MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!” she wrote.

The news came after RFK Jr. won two major battles in North Carolina and Michigan, removing himself from the presidential ballot so that his supporters would support Trump.

RFK Jr. also previously said he plans on rallying with Trump in swing states.

“We’re planning a Make America Healthy Again tour where we’re going to visit almost all of those states. So, I will be doing rallies in each of those states over the next 61 days. We want to, if we’re going to accomplish the mission that I set out to accomplish when I got into this campaign – end the censorship, end surveillance, get out of Ukraine war and unravel the war machine and the chronic disease epidemic,” he said.

He added that the only way to achieve all those things would be to elect Trump.

“The only way to do that is to get President Trump in the White House and me into Washington. So we’re going to pull out all the stops to make sure that happens,” he said.

