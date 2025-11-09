Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago

(Headline USA) Chicago police officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at federal agents Saturday amid immigration enforcement operations that drew residents to protest in the streets, the department said.

There were no reports of anyone being hit by gunfire, according to police, and the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on the social platform X that the shots were fired by a man in a black Jeep who was targeting the agents.

The suspect and the vehicle have not been located, according to DHS.

Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 8, 2025

Tensions are high some two months into an immigration operation in Chicago dubbed Operation Midway Blitz.

Saturday’s Border Patrol operation in Little Village, a largely Mexican neighborhood, attracted protesters who blew whistles, honked car horns and yelled at agents to leave. Some confronted police officers they viewed as helping the federal agents.

One police vehicle had its taillight smashed and windshield damaged. DHS said some protesters threw a paint can and bricks at agents’ vehicles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press