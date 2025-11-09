Monday, November 10, 2025

FBI Informants Warned That Antifa Would be at Jan. 6 Protest, Rep. Loudermilk Confirms

'There were several references, again, not just isolated to one, but several different field offices, different organizations that were reporting that they had heard that Antifa would be embedded within the crowd...'

Proud Boys
Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, left, walk toward the U.S. Capitol. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “Numerous” confidential informants warned the FBI that there would be violence at the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot, according to a new report from Just the News, which interviewed Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., about the matter.

Loudermilk, who heads the House Judiciary subcommittee that’s investigating Jan. 6, reportedly said that FBI Director Kashyap Patel provided him with access to intelligence reports about the event. Loudermilk said he was “surprised” to learn that the bureau received “significant” intelligence from its informants—at least 26 of which participated in the protest at Capitol Hill.

“There is no way that at least the Washington Field Office or the FBI headquarters was not aware that there were elements, not the entire crowd. There were elements of people coming to Washington, DC with the intent of attacking the Capitol of the United States,” Loudermilk told Just the News.

“I can tell you unequivocally, they had to know that there was something not only bad going to happen, but the reports coming from these confidential human sources, not just one, but multiple sources from multiple organizations across multiple field offices across the nation, were reporting the same thing,” he reportedly added.

Additionally, Loudermilk told Just the News that the FBI had forewarning that Antifa would be at the Jan. 6, 2021, event.

“There were several references, again, not just isolated to one, but several different field offices, different organizations that were reporting that they had heard that Antifa would be embedded within the crowd,” he reportedly said.

Loudermilk’s revelations represent the latest indication that the FBI had foreknowledge of what might happen at the Capitol. Nearly three years ago, NBC News quoted an unnamed FBI informant who said he warned about likelihood of violence.

The FBI confidential source told NBC News that they had “put together hundreds of pages of reports over the two weeks preceding Jan. 6” for the bureau leading up to the attack.

“This didn’t go down the black hole of a web form or a tip line, this went to an agent directly,” the source reportedly said, adding that they were confident the information was passed onto FBI officials in D.C.

“To me, there’s no excuse to say, ‘We didn’t see this coming.’”

Former FBI Director Chris Wray frequently blamed the bureau’s intelligence failures ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill protests on the fact that his analysts had difficulty separating online bluster from actual threats of violence. According to Wray, his analysts saw a tremendous amount of online chatter about violence ahead of Jan. 6, but he called such data “raw, unverified, uncorroborated information.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

