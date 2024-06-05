Shooting of NYPD Officers Revives Push to End ‘Sanctuary’ Policy

( The shooting of two NYPD officers, allegedly by a Venezuelan national who entered the country illegally, has rekindled a push to scrap the city’s “sanctuary” policy—even as Mayor Eric Adams already was reported to have been in backroom discussions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement about a de-facto workaround to the controversial measure.

On Monday, NYPD officers Richard Yarusso, 26, and Christopher Abreu, 26, were allegedly shot and injured by Bernardo Castro Mata, 19, who was suspected of being involved in violent “snatch and grab” robberies targeting women by suspects on motorbikes.

“Senseless act of violence, a total disregard for life,” Adams told reporters at a briefing, where he held up Yarusso’s bullet-proof vest, saying it saved his life. “Our officers responded with a level of discipline, focus professionalism and today we thank God.”

Authorities said the officers pulled over Mata, who was allegedly driving a scooter without a license plate, but he dropped the vehicle and ran away on foot. The officers caught up with him, but he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot both of them. The officers returned fire and shot him in the ankle, the NYPD said.

Both officers, as well as the suspect, are expected to recover from the gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Mata reportedly entered the country illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas, in July 2023, and was released pending immigration proceedings on May 6, according to published news reports, which cited U.S. immigration officials.

His last known address was a taxpayer-funded immigrant shelter in the former Courtyard Marriott Hotel near LaGuardia Airport in Queens, authorities said.

The incident has rekindled calls on the White House to secure the U.S.–Mexico border amid the ongoing surge of so-called “newcomers,” and to end New York City’s “sanctuary” policy that restricts local law enforcement from cooperating with immigration crackdowns.

“President Biden could take executive action today to secure our southern border, but instead we have cops getting shot by teenagers who illegally crossed the border,” U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., posted on social media in response to the shooting. “This is insanity.”

On Tuesday, Biden did, in fact, take executive action, effectively neutralizing one point of Republican attack in the months leading up to the election by appearing superficially to reinstate some of the Trump policies that he rolled back at the start of his presidency.

However, experts note that the order itself—like the failed Senate bill it supplanted—was in fact toothless and was intended to augment rather than reverse Biden deliberate open-border policies while continuing to allow some 2 million illegals per year to enter into the country.

The political theater has allowed Democrats to deflect the blame—however unconvincingly—back onto their GOP counterparts, claiming that Republican inaction in Congress is to blame for any ongoing border crisis

But Lawler said the New York attack should prompt Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to take up the House Republicans’ border security bill, which the lower chamber approved last year.

GOP lawmakers in the state Assembly, which is heavily dominated by Democrats in both chambers, echoed Lawler’s outrage, as did those at the municipal level in the Big Apple.

“The gunman who shot 2 NYPD officers is an illegal immigrant who was in New York under Democrat’s taxpayer funded sanctuary status,” state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a Republican, said in a statement posted on social media. “We are now in the last week of session. Republicans are ready to end sanctuary NOW.”

The co-chairmen of the New York City Council’s Common Sense Caucus, Councilors Joe Borelli and Robert Holden, said they plan to introduce a proposal this week to repeal the city’s sanctuary policy.

“Those not supporting it are only protecting violent criminals like this,” Borelli said in a social media post.

New York City has seen an influx of more than 160,000 illegals over the past two years amid a historic surge of immigration along the U.S.–Mexico border. The city spent $1.45 billion in fiscal year 2023 and expects to spend $10 billion on immigrants over the next two fiscal years, according to the Adams administration.

Adams has said the city’s sanctuary status should be changed to allow those charged with crimes to be turned over to federal immigration officials for deportation to help weed out the “small numbers” of illegals who commit major crimes.

NYPD has cited shootings, shoplifting rings and violent assaults on NYPD officers as examples of alleged crimes being committed by immigrants, sparking public criticism that the influx of new arrivals is bringing a spike in violent crime with them.