Epstein Victim Claims She Was Sent to Psychiatrist, Who Raped Her Again

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) One of the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network filed a bombshell lawsuit over the matter on Monday, claiming Epstein sent her to famed psychiatrist Dr. Henry Jarecki, who then brainwashed and molested her.

According to the anonymous Epstein victim’s lawsuit, she came to the U.S. in 2010 through a well-known modeling agency based in New York City, and was in the process of obtaining a work visa. She said another model told her about Epstein, and she ended up working for him—and being sexually abused as a result.

After Epstein abused her, he sent her to Dr. Jarecki, she said. Things became even worse for her, she said.

During her first consultation, she said Jarecki presented her with an expensive wristwatch instead of medication or other therapy.

“JARECKI then insisted that he give Jane Doe 11 a tour of his home. Despite her initial refusal, Jane Doe 11 followed JARECKI. Things took a horrible turn when JARECKI was showing Jane Doe 11 his room, as JARECKI pushed her hard onto a bed and forcibly raped her against her will,” the lawsuit said.

“Jane Doe 11 found herself in an impossible situation. Jeffrey Epstein had absolute power and control over her life and freedom in this country, and now he sent her to his older doctor friend for medical treatment who then raped her.”

The anonymous victim said she told Epstein what Jarecki did to her, but that Epstein forced her to see the doctor again.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN VICTIM SUES WEALTHY JEWISH PSYCHIATRIST, WHO FLED NAZI GERMANY, FOR SEXUAL ABUSE; CLAIMS THE DOCTOR WORKED WITH EPSTEIN! An anonymous Jeffrey Epstein victim is suing a licensed psychiatrist who worked for the prolific pedophile and allegedly “treated” his… pic.twitter.com/qI3OIhXUYD — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) June 4, 2024

Jarecki later told her that she was to have a “commercial relationship” with him and that she was no longer to see Epstein, according to the lawsuit.

“Without feeling she had a choice, Jane Doe 11 then transitioned from being sexually trafficked by Epstein to sexually abused and trafficked by JARECKI,” her lawsuit said. Both of her traffickers had enormous power compared to her and given her immigration status, she was powerless against their demands.”

At one point, Jarecki allegedly took the victim to his private island in the British Virgin Islands—miles away from Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands—where he sexually abused her there, too. Jarecki owns both Guana Island and Norman Island, but the lawsuit was probably referring to Guana, as the latter island only has a restaurant.

Eventually, Jane Doe 11 said she moved into Jarecki’s NYC apartment, where the doctor took total control over her.

Jane Doe 11 said that anytime she would appear depressed or put up any level of resistance, Jarecki would remind her of the high rent that he could be charging and aggressively threaten punishment if she did not follow his sexual commands.

“When Jane Doe 11 expressed how much she hated what JARECKI was making her do, JARECKI took her to his computer and asked her to help him choose the next guy he was going to make her have sex with in front of him. Jane Doe 11 was crying and repeating that she did not want to do this, but JARECKI seemed to get aroused by Jane Doe 11’s emotional suffering,” she said.

Jarecki also allegedly threatened to send her back to Epstein, and to have her visa revoked.

Additionally, “JARECKI told her that he doesn’t trust her mental state and wants to make sure there are no surprises over there – a clear indication that JARECKI was only doing this to exert a level of control over Jane Doe 11 and instill in her that she had literally no privacy in her life anymore.”

Jarecki’s lawyer has denied the allegations.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.