Despite Prison Lockup, Bannon Debuts New Documentary at GOP Convention

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) WarRoom host Steve Bannon is forging ahead with the release of a new documentary, Government Gangsters, even while doing time behind bars in a Connecticut prison, Revolver News reported.

The film debuted Thursday afternoon during the Republican National Convention, with a screening at the Miller High Life Theater, ahead of its public release on Friday, when it will be available for digital purchase ($20.24) or seven-day rental ($9.99) at its website.

The book on which it was based was described as a “brilliant roadmap highlighting every corrupt actor, to ultimately return our agencies and departments to work for the American People,” according to former President Donald Trump “…[W]e will use this blueprint to help us take back the White House and remove these Gangsters from all of Government!”

It touches on topics including the Russia-collusion hoax, both Trump impeachment attempts and the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up.

Bannon was one of the documentary’s three producers, along with the book’s author, Kash Patel—a top national security staffer during the Trump administration, who also stars in the film.

Victory Film Group’s Dan Fleuette, a longtime writing and producing partner of Bannon’s, rounds out the producing trio, adding his technical expertise into the mix.

“Of all the films Steve and I have worked on together, this might just be our finest

achievement yet. This film is powerful, insightful, and oftentimes infuriating,” Fleuette said in a press release.

“… Additionally, I am proud to dedicate this film [to] Federal Inmate #05635-509 Stephen K. Bannon[,] Political Prisoner[,] FCI Danbury Federal Correctional Institution,” Fleuette added. “Without his vision and unceasing support and insights, this film would not have been possible.”

Bannon himself said in the press release that the release may further tip the scales in what Republicans hope will be the long-awaited red-wave election that will help restore normalcy to America.

“This is the type of movie that can change this election,” he said.

“By sharing this with your family and friends, you can make a difference,” he added. “This could result in a two-to-five-point swing in the polls on November 5th.”

But given the rampant vote fraud and corruption perpetrated by bad actors in the deep state, the film might also be a reminder of the depths to which they will stoop to retain power—something of which Bannon currently needs no reminder.

For Fleuette, the documentary will “leave audiences questioning the very foundations of government integrity,” also calling it a “wake-up call” for the American citizenry.

Government Gangsters was not the only cinematic fare being screened this year at the RNC.

It was joined by several early showings of Dennis Quaid’s upcoming biopic, Reagan, set for release to the general public in August.

Reagan “is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds,” according to a description online. “Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent who followed [former President Ronald] Reagan’s ascent, Reagan captures the indomitable spirit of the American dream.”

Quaid himself made a splash in the media earlier this year, betraying Hollywood by publicly announcing that he intended to vote for Trump in the 2024 election.

“It just makes sense,” Quaid told Piers Morgan, suggesting that the left has issued “a challenge to our Constitution” by way of its lawfare practices.

The film costars fellow conservative Jon Voight as Petrovich and several other well-known actors (including American Beauty star Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife, Jane Wyman) who may now find their way onto Republican “safe” lists.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.