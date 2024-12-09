Quantcast
Monday, December 9, 2024

SCOTUS Rejects Appeal Challenging Hawaii Gun-Licensing Requirements under 2nd Amendment

'The constitutional problem persists in our state. And as long as the constitution problem remains, there will be constitutional challenges...'

Posted by Editor 1
Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association
Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association, checks one of his personal firearms as he discusses the recent Supreme Court Ruling while at his home in Honolulu. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Hawaii’s gun-licensing law on Monday, though three justices expressed a willingness to hear arguments over the issue later.

The majority did not explain their reasoning in a brief order declining to take the case. But Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, wrote that he would vote to hear a case to “reaffirm that the Second Amendment warrants the same respect as any other constitutional right.”

In a separate statement, Justice Neil Gorsuch said the court could later revisit the case of Christopher L. Wilson, who argues his Second Amendment rights were violated when he was charged for carrying a gun without a license.

The statements come as many conservative-leaning states drop requirements for people to get licenses to carry guns in public.

Wilson’s attorney, Benjamin Lowenthal, indicated the issue may not be over. “The constitutional problem persists in our state. And as long as the constitution problem remains, there will be constitutional challenges.”

Wilson was charged in Hawaii, whose licensing laws at the time were among the country’s strictest. Prosecutors say he was found hiking on private property at night with a handgun tucked into his waistband in 2017.

Wilson fought the charges, citing the Supreme Court’s landmark 2022 decision that expanded gun rights and led to upheaval in the nation’s firearms law landscape. A state court judge agreed and threw out the case.

But Hawaii’s highest court revived the case in a defiant opinion, calling the 2022 Supreme Court decision “fuzzy” and “backward looking” over its requirement for modern gun laws to be rooted in the country’s historical regulations.

Wilson appealed to the nation’s highest court. He asked the justices to toss out the Hawaii Supreme Court decision, arguing those justices flouted the high court’s opinions in favor of state handgun licensing rules that were, he said, too strict at the time.

Prosecutors argued that the case came under state law, so the Hawaii Supreme Court had jurisdiction. They also pointed to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurrence to the U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding gun rights. Joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, Kavanaugh wrote that the opinion didn’t prevent states from having licensing requirements.

Hawaii has since changed its gun licensing system to remove an approval requirement for firearm licenses.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Murder Suspect of UnitedHealthcare CEO Followed AOC, RFK Jr. on Social Media
Next article
WATCH: Rep. Nancy Mace Swaps Spit w/ Spiky-Haired Apparent Lesbian

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com