DOJ Health Fraud Bust in Minn. Led to Suspect Jumping From Roof

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Over $90 million in allegedly stolen health care funds. A major federal law enforcement operation in a Democratic-governed state. More than a dozen arrests. And one suspect allegedly jumping off a roof to evade arrest.

That was the chaotic scene in Minnesota on Thursday, where Trump administration officials announced charges against 15 defendants accused of participating in fraud schemes involving more than $90 million in intended losses.

The charges include what the DOJ described as two of the largest Medicaid fraud cases in Minnesota history. Some of the defendants are owners of childcare centers and other Medicaid providers, according to the DOJ.

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI just announced one of the Minnesota fraudsters targeted with arrest this morning jumped out of a FOUR STORY BALCONY, and is now on the run Video of the suspect can be seen below. FIND HIM AND DENY HIM BOND! He CANNOT be allowed to flee the country! Anyone… pic.twitter.com/EgQpZgtoRv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

One suspect, 32-year-old Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar, allegedly jumped off a fourth-floor balcony while attempting to evade federal agents trying to arrest him.

Omar faces a grand jury indictment on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud for allegedly submitting $3.3 million in fraudulent claims, according to Fox News. He remains at large, as of Thursday evening.

Two other defendants were charged in connection with a $46.6 million scheme to allegedly defraud a federally funded program for children with autism under the age of 21.

To underscore the scale of the alleged fraud, the DOJ said claims in Minnesota skyrocketed from $600,000 in 2018 to more than $400 million by 2025. Prosecutors claimed that the defendants paid kickbacks to parents in exchange for diagnosing children with autism even when not needed.

A third defendant was charged in a separate $1.4 million scheme involving allegedly fraudulent Medicaid billing for misrepresented services. The program tied to the scheme, named Minnesota’s Integrated Community Supports program, was intended to help recipients receive continuous services while living in their homes.

As alleged by the DOJ, one defendant submitted claims for an individual who had died a day after being billed for services that were reportedly never provided.

This program began in 2021 under a $4.2 million budget but skyrocketed to $183 million by 2025.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the charges are only “the tip of the iceberg” and warned that additional charges are expected.

“Today, we are holding scammers accountable who ripped off the American taxpayer and harmed those deserving legitimate assistance from these programs,” Blanche said. “These alleged con artists stole taxpayer dollars while providing substandard care for children and abandoning at least one Medicaid recipient as they passed away.”