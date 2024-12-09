Quantcast
WATCH: Rep. Nancy Mace Swaps Spit w/ Spiky-Haired Apparent Lesbian

'The lurid clip shows Mace, 47, downing a shot of liquor before locking lips with a spiky-haired female friend and dribbling it into her mouth...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, has been in the media spotlight over her push to ban biological males from using the women’s restroom on Capitol Hill.

But on Monday, she was in the spotlight for a different reason: The Daily Mail published a video of her seemingly swapping spit with another woman during a drinking game.

“The lurid clip shows Mace, 47, downing a shot of liquor before locking lips with a spiky-haired female friend and dribbling it into her mouth,” the Daily Mail wrote, adding that the drinking game occurred while the twice-divorced Mace was campaigning for Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, the video leaked to social media when Mace ran for the South Carolina State House in 2017—prompting Democrat opponent Cindy Boatwright to brand her immature and ‘totally unfit’ for public office at the time.

Mace reportedly didn’t dispute the authenticity of the video, but said it was taken nearly a decade ago.

The resurfaced video of Mace is the latest lurid viral moment for the sitting congresswoman.

In February, she told a roomful of Christians that she was late for that morning’s meeting because she was having premarital sex with her boyfriend.

In May, on the heels of at least nine of her staffers quitting, Mace accused them of trying to sabotage her. She reportedly fired her chief of staff in December, after which her deputy chief of staff and legislative director resigned.

“Mace, 46, says the departed staffers mismanaged $1 million, hacked her phone, spied on medical records, and even submerged electronic devices in water and deleted files to cover their tracks,” the Daily Mail reported at the time.

“The mother-of-two claims they even went as far snooping on her childrens’ calendars and would monitor doctor appointments.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

