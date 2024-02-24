Quantcast
Friday, February 23, 2024

Insurrectionist Dems Threaten to Refuse Trump Certification

'We don’t need another...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Dan Goldman, Adam Schiff
Rep. Dan Goldman (left) waits in the wings as Rep. Adam Schiff announces his plans to run for the U.S. Senate. / IMAGE: ABC7 News Bay Area via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Democrats did not pledge to certify the results of the 2024 presidential election if Donald Trump emerges victorious—a strategy they condemned as undemocratic just four years ago.

Such a scenario could take place if the Supreme Court rejects contentious attempts to prevent the former president from appearing on primary ballots and refrains from ruling on Trump’s overall eligibility over what Democrats labeled an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.

Democrats made the contentious insinuations in remarks to the Atlantic, which published a report on Friday on ongoing efforts to block Trump from appearing on ballots.

“I don’t want to get into the chaos hypothetical,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declining to commit to certifying Trump’s potential victory if the Court does not determine his eligibility for the primary ballot. 

Similarly, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., declined to comment on the scenario, disparaging Trump as an “insurrectionist” instead. 

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, admitted uncertainty about how to vote in such a scenario. “There was blood all over the Capitol in the hypothetical you posit,” he told the Atlantic reporter.

In contrast, Swalwell and Schiff, both infamous anti-Trump Democrats, pledged to abide by the Court’s decision in the event of the justices ruling that Trump is eligible to remain on the ballots and that he did not participate in the alleged insurrection. 

Schiff emphasized that defying the justices would be “a colossal disaster,” adding: “We already had one horrendous January 6. We don’t need another.”

Swalwell echoed Schiff’s sentiments, claiming: “I would not object out of protest of how the Supreme Court comes down. It would be doing what I didn’t like about the January 6 Republicans.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
