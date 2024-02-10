GOP Rep. Announces Exit amid Mayorkas Impeachment Backlash

Quantcast
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., one of the three infamous GOP lawmakers who voted against the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, announced on Saturday that he won’t seek re-election ahead of the 2024 election.

In a statement shared on social media, Gallagher expressed that Congress is “no place to grow old,” opting instead to spend time with his family after his term ends on Jan. 3, 2025.

“Electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and, trust me, Congress is no place to grow old,” he said. “And so, with a heavy heart, I have decided not to run for re-election.”

Earlier in his statement, Gallagher likened his congressional career to a “high-intensity” military deployment, claiming he has “accomplished more on this deployment than I could have ever imagined.”

Gallagher faced criticism last week for being one of the three representatives who sided with Democrats in rejecting the impeachment of Mayorkas. Gallagher’s pro-Mayorkas vote drew the ire of critics who called for a primary challenge.

The DHS secretary is currently under fire for unprecedented illegal immigration and the exploitation of the parole system, known by many as “catch and release.” 

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Gallagher argued that the impeachment of Mayorkas would not have resolved the border crisis and instead would have set a “dangerous” precedent that could be used against future Republican administrations.

Describing the 2019 and 2021 impeachments of former President Donald Trump as “rushed” and “hyperpartisan,” Gallagher declared: “Republicans rightly railed against this effort and the dangers of a single-party impeachment, impeachment for unpopular decisions, impeachment for non-criminal acts, and impeachment for not complying with congressional subpoenas.”

He added, “Republicans should have rejected the Pelosi precedent. Creating a new, lower standard for impeachment, one without any clear limiting principle, won’t secure the border or hold Mr. Biden accountable. It would only pry open the Pandora’s box of perpetual impeachment.” 

