Sassy Rep. Jasmine Crockett under Federal Investigation

'The FEC opened an investigation. There is a process, but they are investigating...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett / IMAGE: CSPAN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Oh, no they didn’t.

The Federal Election Commission has launched an investigation into Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, the young rising star infamous for her edgy and vocal outbursts during congressional hearings. 

The probe follows complaints that her campaign received several donations from an individual who later claimed he had not authorized them. 

It specifically centers on one donor—Randy Best, a 73-year-old Texas resident—who reportedly made 53 separate contributions totaling $593 to Crockett’s campaign through ActBlue. Best’s wife reportedly denied any knowledge of the donations. 

FEC assistant general counsel Wanda D. Brown told the advocacy group Coolidge-Reagan Foundation, which filed a complaint on April 2, that the “respondents will be notified of this complaint within five business days.” 

“You will be notified as soon as the Federal Election Commission (FEC) takes final action on your client’s complaint,” Brown added. “Should you receive any additional information in this matter, please forward it to the Office of the General Counsel.” 

The Coolidge-Reagan Foundation has also submitted similar complaints to the Trump-led DOJ and the Office of Congressional Ethics, as reported first by The Daily Signal. 

“The FEC opened an investigation. There is a process, but they are investigating,” reiterated Dan Backer, one of the attorneys with the nonprofit. 

The suspicious donations were brought to light in a video recorded by Crockett’s opponent, Sholdon Daniels, who inquired with Best’s wife about the repeated contributions. The donor’s retired wife appeared to be unaware of them. 

It remains unclear whether the couple inadvertently set up recurring donations or if Best’s wife was intimidated by Backer’s in-person visit to her home. 

In total, Crockett has raised $870,000 through donations from ActBlue, prompting concerns from the Coolidge-Reagan Foundation about potentially fraudulent contributions. 

The FEC complaint noted that “Rep. Crockett, through her principal campaign committee Respondent Jasmine for US, has received thousands of other donations through ActBlue totaling over $870,000.” 

“It is unclear how many of these are similarly fraudulent transactions, made in the name of unsuspecting innocent people who did not actually provide the funds,” the complaint continued. 

Crockett did not respond to The Signal’s request for comment, nor did her campaign or ActBlue. 

