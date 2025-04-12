(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The federal government made it rain on an FBI informant tied in the debunked Russia collusion hoax—paying him nearly $1.2 million in taxpayer dollars over three decades, a trove of newly declassified documents reveals.

Even worse, the informant—Stefan Halper—was partially motivated by “monetary compensation” and continued working with the federal government despite pushing a false story about Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security advisor.

These findings, reported first by Just the News, came after FBI Director Kash Patel handed nearly 700 pages of previously classified documents to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

Halper, a U.S.-born retired Cambridge professor, was one of the key players used by the FBI to launch the infamous Crossfire Hurricane probe in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Another player was Christopher Steele, the author of the lie-ridden Steele Dossier.

Solomon says that perhaps the most important document in the re Crossfire Hurricane release is that Stefan Halper lied to the FBI about Gen Flynn and me. They knew it was a lie but continued to use Halper for another 4 years.

The FBI paid Halper $70,000 in tax money between August 2016 and February 2017.

According to Just the News’s assessment of the memos, Halper was the primary source behind “the most sensational bogus claims” in the Russia hoax. Among these claims was the claim that Flynn held a secret meeting with Russia scholar Svetlana Lokhova in 2014.

The FBI knew the claim was “not plausible” and “not accurate,” but nonetheless launched an investigation that ended in a guilty plea after FBI agents entrapped Flynn over false statements.

Despite that, the FBI still described Halper’s behavior as “excellent,” adding: “The CHS has agreed to assist the case agent in the goals of the investigation. The CHS has devoted significant time and energy to assisting the FBI in its goals.”

In one instance, the FBI was asked if anything Halper claimed could be derogatory to which the bureau replied: “none.”

The memo’s revelations are damning.

In 2019, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that the FBI “did not comply” with the attorney general’s guidelines, or even its own policies, when managing Halper as a confidential human source.