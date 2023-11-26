Santos Sees Congress Expulsion as ‘Badge of Honor’ Amid Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., facing expulsion from Congress amid accusations of misusing campaign funds for personal use, has unexpectedly embraced the impending action as a “badge of honor.”

According to the New York Post, scandal-ridden Santos also accused colleagues of partying with lobbyists, highlighting what he perceives as a lack of commitment to their duties in a lengthy interview on Twitter.

“I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on, and sell off the American people, not show up to vote because they’re too hungover or whatever the reason is, or not show up to vote at all and just give their card out like f–king candy for someone else to vote for them,” Santos said in a Friday interview on Twitter.

Despite bipartisan efforts to remove him from office, Santos remained resolute and even proud.

“I don’t care. You want to expel me? I’ll wear it like a badge of honor,” he declared. “I’ll be the sixth expelled member of Congress in the history of Congress. And guess what? I’ll be the only one expelled without a conviction.”

EXCLUSIVE- Revealing Ethics Report https://t.co/fP6qYftB4O — Monica Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) November 25, 2023

George Santos: “Within the ranks of the United States Congress, there’s felons galore, there’s people with all sorts of sheisty backgrounds … I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyists that they’re going to screw and pretend… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 25, 2023

Santos’ troubles began after his 2022 victory to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District, with allegations of resume embellishments and financial disclosure discrepancies leading to a federal indictment on 23 counts of fraud, including wire fraud, false statements to the Federal Election Commission, identity theft and misusing public funds.

A House Ethics Committee report detailed Santos’ alleged misuse of campaign contributions for personal luxuries, including designer bags, Botox treatments and a subscription to an adult website.

Acknowledging the overwhelming odds against him, Santos conceded he would be expelled from Congress once the Ethics-led resolution goes to the House floor. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good,” he declared.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., is expected to hold a vote after the Thanksgiving break. Meanwhile, Santos scheduled a press conference for Nov. 30, where it speculated that he would announce his resignation