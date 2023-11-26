Lef-wing Propagandist Jorge Ramos Triggered by Trump Univision Interview

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In a recent op-ed, leftist journalist Jorge Ramos threw a temper tantrum in response to the handling of a Univision interview with former President Donald Trump, where the leading candidate for president highlighted his agenda.

Ramos expressed his partisan dissent regarding the Nov. 9 interview, pointing out what he perceived as a lack of tough questions of Trump’s statements during the session.

Here’s my weekly column on why, as journalists, we should question and confront Trump; for democracy, for the rights of immigrants and, simply, for good journalism. https://t.co/cLwCfU2YT8 https://t.co/MomSOqlEyw — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) November 25, 2023

“We cannot normalize behavior that threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or offer Trump an open microphone to broadcast his falsehoods and conspiracy theories,” Ramos emphasized in his column. “We must question and fact-check everything he says.”

Referencing a past encounter with Trump during a press conference, Ramos recalled being escorted out by security at Trump’s directive. “Trump never would have given me an interview,” Ramos highlighted.

“Our job as journalist is to question those in power. That’s what reporters do. That’s what I did in Iowa and what I have done with Trump since he announced his first presidential campaign,” Ramos added.

The interview itself saw Trump elaborating on his potential second-term agenda, notably reiterating his commitment to completing the border wall and asserting that Mexico would cover the costs, a statement met with left-wing skepticism.

Following the interview’s airing, calls for a boycott of Univision emerged from some left-leaning activists. Actor and activist John Leguizamo urged fellow artists and public figures to refrain from participating in Univision appearances.

.@Univision, we are disappointed & have questions… In 2015, Trump kicked @jorgeramosnews out of a campaign event & never again granted them access. Suddenly, he’s sitting for a 1 hour interview that’s been described as “so soft it could be pillow-stuffing”. WTH is going on? pic.twitter.com/JwlMhF1iAE — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 18, 2023

In a seemingly unrelated move, Univision anchor Leon Krauze left the network shortly after the interview, although no official reason for the departure was provided.

In response to the controversy surrounding the interview and subsequent fallout, Wade Davis, a TelevisaUnivision executive, emphasized the network’s commitment to impartial coverage.

“Our goal is to cover candidates from all political parties — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — and to assure Hispanics of the most comprehensive access to information that will help them make educated decisions at the ballot box,” Davis wrote. “Our mission is to make Latinos a vital part of our electoral process by encouraging them to register and exercising their constitutional right to vote.”