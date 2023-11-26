Quantcast
Saturday, November 25, 2023

Lef-wing Propagandist Jorge Ramos Triggered by Trump Univision Interview

'Here's part of our take on the left's outrage over the Trump-Televisa-Univision kerfuffle (or bochinche)...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump reacts before addressing attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In a recent op-ed, leftist journalist Jorge Ramos threw a temper tantrum in response to the handling of a Univision interview with former President Donald Trump, where the leading candidate for president highlighted his agenda. 

Ramos expressed his partisan dissent regarding the Nov. 9 interview, pointing out what he perceived as a lack of tough questions of Trump’s statements during the session.  

“We cannot normalize behavior that threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or offer Trump an open microphone to broadcast his falsehoods and conspiracy theories,” Ramos emphasized in his column. “We must question and fact-check everything he says.” 

Referencing a past encounter with Trump during a press conference, Ramos recalled being escorted out by security at Trump’s directive. “Trump never would have given me an interview,” Ramos highlighted.

“Our job as journalist is to question those in power. That’s what reporters do. That’s what I did in Iowa and what I have done with Trump since he announced his first presidential campaign,” Ramos added.

The interview itself saw Trump elaborating on his potential second-term agenda, notably reiterating his commitment to completing the border wall and asserting that Mexico would cover the costs, a statement met with left-wing skepticism. 

Following the interview’s airing, calls for a boycott of Univision emerged from some left-leaning activists. Actor and activist John Leguizamo urged fellow artists and public figures to refrain from participating in Univision appearances.

In a seemingly unrelated move, Univision anchor Leon Krauze left the network shortly after the interview, although no official reason for the departure was provided. 

In response to the controversy surrounding the interview and subsequent fallout, Wade Davis, a TelevisaUnivision executive, emphasized the network’s commitment to impartial coverage. 

“Our goal is to cover candidates from all political parties — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — and to assure Hispanics of the most comprehensive access to information that will help them make educated decisions at the ballot box,” Davis wrote. “Our mission is to make Latinos a vital part of our electoral process by encouraging them to register and exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Santos Sees Congress Expulsion as ‘Badge of Honor’ Amid Scandal
Next article
‘You Can’t Hide’: Pro-Palestinian Hecklers Disrupt Biden’s Lavish Thanksgiving Escapade

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com