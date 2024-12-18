Satanic Pedophile Exposed by Headline USA Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Knoxville man Kyle Spitze, a member of the Satanic pedophile cult 764, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of producing child pornography.

Spitze pled guilty on Monday after striking a deal with the Justice Department last week—agreeing to plea guilty to four of the eight crimes he was originally charged for. Part of his plea agreement entails him admitting that he committed his crimes with a terroristic purpose in mind.

According to the plea agreement, last December the gaming platform sent the FBI a report on a chat group called HarmNation, which is an offshoot of the Satanic 764 cult. The FBI found Spitze to be one HarmNation’s most prolific members, the plea agreement said.

Around that same time, Spitze was going viral online for a totally different reason: He released a video of his mom’s boyfriend shooting him at point-blank range—a shot that only hit his ear.

That bizarre story, which occurred in August but only went viral in early 2024, took a deeply disturbing twist in February, when Spitze’s Satanic activities were revealed.

In early February, Spitze’s mother, Melanie Spitze, was found dead in a hotel room—as first reported on Twitter by the online researcher “Bx.”

Headline USA reached out to Spitze’s father, who confirmed the online rumors that his son was in the Satanic cult “764,” which is an offshoot of the Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A—a neo-Nazi accelerationist group involved in multiple terrorist plots.

Spitze’s father, Michael Spitze, told Headline USA that his son spiraled into Satanic cults about six years ago, when he and the now-deceased Melanie were getting separated. Spitze said his son, who was 18 at the time, was groomed by a woman named “Tara,” who was nearly 20 years his senior.

On Feb. 3 Headline USA published its expose on Spitze. Exactly one week later, the FBI executed a search warrant on his cell phone.

Spitze was arrested on Feb. 22 and indicted about a month later.

He now faces between 15 and 30 years imprisonment.

Other 764 Cases

Spitze is one of a slew of Satanic cultists arrested in recent years as the DOJ looks to crack down on a disturbing online trend, whereby Satanists and accelerationists groom teenagers to commit crimes, self-mutilation and other acts of depravity—all with the goal of accelerating the collapse of Western society.

In November 2021, the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

And most recently, online researcher Bx revealed that Monday’s mass shooting at a Christian school was likely linked to 764 and the milieu of online Satanic chat groups.

