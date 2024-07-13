Quantcast
Sacramento Threatens to Fine Target for Reporting Retail Thefts

'Newsom keeps insisting that reports of theft are dropping—well, now we know why. Not only are thieves let off ... but now the victims are being threatened for even reporting crimes...'

Target
Target / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USASacramento officials threatened to sue Target this week if the corporation continues to report retail theft crimes to local law enforcement.

The Sacramento City Attorney’s Office allegedly warned Target, located in Land Park, that it could face public nuisance charges if it continues to call the cops when its merchandise is stolen, according to the Sacramento Bee.

An official with the Sacramento Police Department confirmed the location to the publication. But the City Attorney’s Office denied that it was aware of any litigation threats.

However, city officials reportedly met with Target during a meeting following the report to come up with a “safety plan” to mitigate future retail theft. During the meeting, city officials allegedly aired their grievances against Target, which agreed to beef up its own security measures—including “alarms, cameras, and security personnel” along with the implementation of “light fixtures, landscaping, wayfinding and space activation measures,” according to the Bee.

In response to the report, state lawmakers also took action and added an amendment to a retail theft bill this week that would outlaw these types of threats toward businesses from authorities.

California Republicans, who have raised concerns about the retail theft bill, blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom and his “pro-criminal policies” for punishing law-abiding businesses and rewarding criminals.

“Newsom keeps insisting that reports of theft are dropping—well, now we know why. Not only are thieves let off without even a slap on the wrist, but now the victims are being threatened for even reporting crimes,” said California Assembly GOP leader James Gallagher.

Even leftists in the state agreed that Sacramento’s alleged behavior toward Target was disconcerting. Blake Randol, a criminal justice professor at California State University, Stanislaus, told the Sacramento Bee that Sacramento’s alleged actions would only deter other businesses from reporting future crimes.

“What’s problematic is that what Target is complaining about is a legitimate crime concern,” Randol said. “The city does have a responsibility to be more responsive to the public and be responsive to crime control demands from the public.”

